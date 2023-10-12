La Roja closed the day of the National Holiday in style. A header from Morata after a great cross from Navas and a somewhat fortunate goal from Sancet, well worked by Joselu, helped Spain defeat the ulcerous Scotland at the La Cartuja Stadium and take a giant step towards being in the Euro Cup that was to be held. will celebrate next year in Germany. If the team led by Luis de la Fuente defeats Erling Haaland’s Norway in Oslo on Sunday, it will tie up his presence in the European Championship two days in advance. An objective that seemed to be complicated on March 28 with that crash in Glasgow and that is now within reach. The account is settled.

Six and a half months have passed since that setback that Luis de la Fuente’s parturient Spain suffered at Hampden Park, but its echo chamber reached the starting eleven that started this Thursday on the lawn of the La Cartuja Stadium. Only three footballers repeated in the La Roja formation compared to the one that was the protagonist of such a debacle: Rodri, Merino and Oyarzabal. Carvajal and Gavi, who then came on in the second half, started in Seville. Scotland, on the other hand, adopted a continuous line, with nine participants in that triumph that galvanized Steve Clarke’s warriors.

Spain’s goal was to take the lawsuit held in the Andalusian capital in different directions. Driven by that purpose, she came out with ambition and energy, having two perfect chances to immediately bite Scotland. First with a pass filtered by Morata to Ferran Torres, but the Shark, hand in hand with Gunn, crossed too much. And then with a poisoned cross from a corner that passed before the eyes of up to three attackers without any of them managing to put it on goal.

Spain Unai Simón, Carvajal (Navas, min. 67), Le Normand, Laporte, Balde (Fran García, min. 46), Gavi, Rodri, Merino (Sancet, min. 67), Ferran Torres, Morata (Joselu, min. 85 ) and Oyarzabal (Bryan Zaragoza, min. 46). 2 – 0 Scotland Gunn, Hickey, Porteous (Gilmour, min. 87), Hendry, McKenna, Robertson (Patterson, min. 43), McGinn, McTominay, McGregor (McLean, min. 87), Christie (Armstrong, min. 79) and Dykes ( Adams, min. 79). Goals:

1-0: min. 73, Morata. 2-0: min. 86, Sancet.

Referee:

Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands). He cautioned Dykes, Merino, Patterson, Carvajal, Unai Simón, Hendry and Laporte.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the qualifying phase for the German Euro 2024, played at the La Cartuja Stadium in front of 45,623 spectators.

The fire that the mercury registered contrasted with the soulless appearance that the stands presented in a fiefdom that registered many free seats in the area that should have been packed with the Spanish parish, but that was taken by assault by some four thousand Scots. The comfortable situation in the British team’s table favored Steve Clarke’s men to adopt a conservative disposition and Spain, after the initial shock, fell into a traffic jam aided by the grassy grass.

The previous one was marked by the memory of Rodri’s acid words in Glasgow criticizing the subterfuges of the ‘Tartan Army’ to muddy the game. “A bit rubbish,” reproached the Manchester City midfielder. Scotland repeated the pattern in Seville as soon as they could and Spain had a hard time picking up the pace. Without flight on the wings and with little spark inside, they crashed again and again against a 5-4-1 that looked like the Antonine Wall. Merino came close to knocking him down with a shot that crashed against the post. Also Morata, who finished a Carvajal service into the net, although offside. But the baggage was insufficient to intimidate the stony Scotland.

Decisive changes



Spain needed a return and De la Fuente tried to give it to them upon returning from the locker room by remodeling the left wing. The movement led to the international debut of Fran García and Bryan Zaragoza. At the Granada winger, a born agitator, a sigh was enough for him to bring out his street spirit. That’s where a glimmer of hope began to open for Spain.

Morata tried to take advantage of the moment with a shot on the half turn that the squad was looking for. The Atlético striker had a few centimeters to spare to reach his goal. Scotland took note and Spain helped him take breath. A gross error by Carvajal ended in a corner free kick that McTominay converted into a great goal. The VAR came to the aid of Spain by informing the referee of the existence of a foul on Unai Simón. Debatable, but you don’t have to look at the teeth of a gift horse.

This time it was De la Fuente who pointed out names and retired the aforementioned Carvajal and Merino to make way for Navas and Sancet, the last one remaining to debut with La Roja. The changes were the hand of a saint. Because Navas got the key with an impeccable cross and Morata opened the lock with an unappealable header. His had been Spain’s last two goals in Seville. The Madrid native, who made his international debut at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, extended his romance with the Andalusian capital to prolong the National Holiday in a match that puts the Euro Cup one step away.