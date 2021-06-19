The connection between Álvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno had brought happiness to Spain in the first half. He overtook La Roja, thanks to a goal scored by the Madrid native, thanks to an excellent action by the Villarreal striker who broke the Polish line. The ‘7’ was redeemed. Of course, the target has risen to the scoreboard with suspense. It seemed offside, but the VAR has validated the goal. However, in the second half, already tied on the scoreboard, the danger created by the Catalan continued. Again, the VAR examined an action and Luis Enrique’s team claimed a penalty. Gerard threw, to the stick … And in the rejection, to empty goal, Morata failed. It was complicated, no doubt.

To start with, Spain has shaken off the initial courage of Poland. And the game has turned into a monologue similar to Monday’s. And as in the premiere, La Roja could not find the formula to break his opponent. What has happened? Well, Gerard, from the right wing, has broken lines and has found his partner, who has plugged the ball into the rival goal. Joy. Although, immediately, the referee has annulled the goal. You had to check it, wait for the decision of the VAR. Meanwhile, the gesture of the Madrilenian was of resignation. But it hasn’t lasted even 30 seconds. Goool. Spain ahead.

And Morata has gone to celebrate it with Luis Enrique, the coach who has given him affection these difficult days. In the previous one he said that today “Morata and ten more” were playing. And, for now, the Juventus striker marks, and is associated with Gerard, the only change with respect to Monday’s game.

However, that happiness was transformed into a jug of cold water with the failure of the penalty, and the poor precision of Morata to score. What a pity!