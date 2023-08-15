Simeone has demanded more goals from them within the framework of an internal competition that improves the team, and Álvaro Morata and Memphis Depay did not disappoint him on the first day. The two strikers scored, the first to unleash Granada and the second to wake up the colchoneros after the equalizer scored shortly before by Samu, the best of the Andalusians.

The former Barça player scored the great goal of the day from outside the area and perhaps one of the most beautiful of the season. Time after time, And they resolved a duel in which Granada made a good impression and the people of Madrid left some doubts, especially defensive, although they deserved to win. Along with the scorers, Azpilicueta stood out, an impeccable professional who from minute one won over the fans with his leadership and effort.

Athletic Oblak, Llorente, Azpilicueta, Savic, Hermoso, Carrasco, De Paul (Saúl, min. 77), Koke (Barrios, min. 6), Lemar (Söyüncü, min. 58), Griezmann (Correa, min. 77) and Morata (Memphis, min. 58). 3 – 1 Grenade André Ferreira, Vallejo, Miguel Rubio, Ignasi Miquel, Neva (Petrovic, min. 81), Sergio Ruiz, Gumbau (Ricard Sánchez, min. 74), Melendo (Gonzalo Villar, min. 58), Uzuni, Callejón (Puertas, min. 74) and Samu (Bryan, min. 81). goals

1-0: min. 45+4, Morata. 1-1: minutes 62, Samu. 2-1: min. 67, Memphis. 3-1: min. 90+7, Llorente

Referee

Pulido Santana (C. Canario): Yellow to Gumbau, Hermoso, Morata and Azpilicueta.

Incidents:

Match of the first day of the League, played at the Metropolitano.

Except for the entry as the right central of the Navarrese, the Cholo stopped trying and opted at the beginning for the old guard. Riquelme and Lino made merits during the preseason, but at the moment of truth the lanes went to Llorente and Carrasco.

The main novelty occurred immediately in the midfield position, where Atlético is quite lame and seeks to strengthen itself by no longer having Thomas or Kondogbia. Koke was injured after five minutes and Pablo Barrios took over from him in that anchor position, forced to play very contained.

Koke’s injury



Without ever approaching the domain of Oblak, who returned to ownership almost four months later, Granada short-circuited the mattresses well in a very tactical first act. In addition to Azpilicueta’s ripping to break pressure lines, Morata was the protagonist. Atlético did not generate much danger, but the man from Madrid appeared in all of them. First, he missed a sung goal, after a remarkable combination of tiralineas between Azpi, De Paul and Griezmann. Later, he asked for a possible penalty from goalkeeper André Ferreira, who almost stole his wallet.

The Portuguese then showed off a shot from the Spanish striker, who insisted, tried to finish off even with his hand and earned the yellow, and won a prize in the fourth minute of discount. Azpilicueta’s center, Vallejo’s clearance error and dead ball, easy for Morata. He scored again almost straight away, with an accurate header, but the action was not worth it due to Llorente’s previous offside. Some revised and another annulled in a minute of madness.

As soon as the clash resumed, the Nasrids warned that they were far from surrendering. Samu, a nuisance all night for Hermoso, finally forced Oblak to intervene. Simeone was not clear on him and made a double change. Inside Memphis and Söyüncü, outside Lemar, inconsequential once again, and Morata, who had been the best.

Carrasco’s frivolity when leaving the ball allowed a Granada robbery, an assist from Gonzalo Villar and a goal from Samu. But the joy in the poor man’s house did not last long because almost out of nowhere Memphis fired a huge shot from far away that entered like a howitzer. He deserved the little dance that the Dutchman scored. And since Atlético did not close the clash, uncertainty until the end, with Oblak’s classic save before Llorente sealed the victory almost on the last play. There are things that never change.