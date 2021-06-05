Massimiliano Allegri starts his second Bianconera adventure today. The coach, who also had Madrid’s proposal on the table, returned with enthusiasm after two years and this Thursday he will meet with the board to decide the strategies in the market for the coming weeks. With the goodbye of Fabio Paratici (who is close to Tottenham with Antonio Conte), the coach will make the decisions together with Federico Cherubini, new head of the sports area.

Allegri’s priority is to confirm the key men she already knows and that she believes can remain the focus of her project. Among them, Cristiano is not: the Italian would welcome his sale, with which the club would save the gross 60 million from his last year of contract.

Up front, on the other hand, the coach wants to bet on two old acquaintances: Morata and Dybala. The Spaniard, as AS announced and confirmed by the player himself, has spent months doubting his continuity in Turin, but the return of Allegri makes his return to Atleti almost impossible. Juve will not pay the purchase option (45 million), but Yes, the assignment will be extended for another year, paying 10 ‘kilos’.

The Argentine, for his part, only has one year left on his contract, but his wish is to stay at Juve and awaits a call from the club. If before the idea was to try to sell you in this market, now the entity plans to resume contacts with its environment for the renewal and definitively close the soap opera.

Allegri will also bet on Chiellini, that he will sign for another year, perhaps the last before becoming a manager. The rest of the market will depend on the future of Cristiano, now intended by PSG. If the ex-Madridista leaves, there will be many news …