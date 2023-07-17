Today the Nerazzurri summit to go beyond Lukaku: the favorites are the former Juve center forward and the Arsenal talent. But they aren’t the only ones on the list…
Today at Inter he is sitting around a table in the offices of Appiano Gentile: there will be Simone Inzaghi and the line-up managers, CEO Beppe Marotta, sporting director Piero Ausilio and his deputy Dario Baccin. Agenda: the striker. He needs one and also soon to erase the rust left by Romelu Lukaku’s double-dealing behind them.
