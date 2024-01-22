At a time when it seems that nothing is clear between the referees and the fans, Atlético de Madrid arrives in Granada to continue the conversation about whether big teams are favored more arbitrarily than small teams. And Granada, in need of points, has been involved, not in one, but in two controversies that were decisive in this match for its performance and achievement of points to escape relegation.
After a first half in which they took away a shot from Atlético, there were not many chances on the part of either team, only Griezmann was able to make both teams think that the score could change with a very serious shot against the crossbar.
Just after the break, Simeone decides to enter two new players on the field, which completely changes the dynamics of the match, and, more or less controversial and valid or not, Atlético has managed to score up to 3 goals this second half, although only one has risen to the scoreboard. Say that the other two were disallowed for offside. But the one that was, or at least the one that was conceded, is bringing more queue if possible, than the two that have been annulled, since in the images that have been shown on the offside lines, the Atlético striker, Morata, if it seems in the wrong position.
In the nets, we can see countless attempts to re-throw the lines, which even in the match itself were necessary, since the offside was checked to ensure that the goal was valid, and Martínez Munuera, with help from his position of the VAR, that's how it was decreed, and on most occasions, it does seem like it's offside.
This has only increased the controversy that we are experiencing so much after Real Madrid's match against Almería, and that, although it was the result of the coincidence of these two occasions, they have been the two big teams and they are not in relegation, those harmed in all the decisions made by the referee and/or by the VAR, and in conclusion that they have been carried out.
The only conclusion that can be drawn from this is that Atlético has won again, it is fourth with one game less than Athletic, which follows fifth, and that Granada has only won one of the last 5 games, losing the other 4, and leaving them 5 points away from relegation with 11, compared to 16 for Sevilla, which is seventeenth.
#Morata #offside #goal #Granada
Leave a Reply