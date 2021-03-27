This Friday, March 26, the Colombian band Morat reached one of the goals that many musical artists aspire to have: they premiered in Amazon Prime Video their concert Balas perdidas that they performed in Madrid in mid-December 2019 and with which they closed a world tour where they passed through the United States, Mexico, Ecuador, Spain, Costa Rica and, of course, Argentina.

For those who do not know them yet, the group is made up of four young people who have known each other since they were 5 years old when they studied together: Juan Pablo Villamil Cortes He is 26 years old and is one of the group’s singers and guitarists. Juan Pablo Isaza Piñeros He is 26 years old and he also plays the guitar and puts his voice in the band. Martin Vargas Morales, 24, is in charge of percussion, drums and also sings and finally, Simon Vargas Morales, Martín’s brother, aged 27, is in charge of bass, guitar and also provides his voice.

Under the name of Morat – although initially they wanted to call themselves “malt“- they managed to take firm steps in their careers where they were repeatedly awarded for their folk pop style music, even being nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards as Best New Artist and Best Pop Album for their album Balas Perdidas, the second until the moment..

Their success led to several artists seeking them out for collaborations: Paulina Rubio She was the first they worked with and her song “My New Vice” catapulted the boys straight to fame. Then followed names like Tini Stoessel -with whom they sang “Advice of love” -, Sebastian yatra, Juanes, Alejandro Fernandez, Aitana and Cali and El Dandee.

CLARION He chatted alone with the band to reflect what that show meant and what it is like to see it on the screen, analyze how the pandemic and the coronavirus changed his relationship with the fans and which of the multiple artists with whom they collaborated are his favorites.

Morat. The Colombian band integrated by Juan Pablo Villamil Cortés, Simón Vargas Morales, Juan Pablo Isaza Piñeros and Martín Vargas Morales.

– What memory do you have of this “Lost Bullets” tour?

–JP Isaza: That changed our lives. With “Lost Bullets” things began to be, a bit, as we visualize them since we were little. I feel that when you start playing with a group you can be playing in front of 10 people and in a place that is horrible but you know in your head where you want to go and how you imagine that moment will be when you grow up. That was what happened to us with that tour, we already had a much higher production and more in line with what we had always dreamed of.

–And in particular about this show at the WiZink Center? –JP Isaza: I was, at least, very nervous about the recording. I mean, I feel like you can do anything but if they are recording you it is 10 times more stressful.

–JP Villamil: I think that’s a very positive thing in the sense that we were very motivated to do it and we wanted everything to turn out perfect, with a mentality of let’s make this absolutely amazing

–JP Isaza: Exactly. The beauty of the concert was that, being the last, everything was already well learned, highly mechanized; both the songs and the changes and the only thing left was to enjoy. I think that is also transmitted in the recording.

Morat. His show part of the Lost Bullets tour is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

– It was also his last contact with the fans in person. How did they experience this entire stage of the pandemic away from the stage?

–Simón V.: In a concert the contact with the fans is very clear; they are there, they jump and sing with us. When the pandemic enters and the concerts are stopped, one feels in one way or another a little disconnected because for us always the way of relating to the fans was through the concerts, and if I’m honest, we have never been those most given to social networks, something that has been changing, in part, because in the pandemic we realized it and we had to really start talking with our fans through social networks and begin to interact with it in a way that we had not done before. before. I think that learning is probably one of the most beautiful things.

–JP Villamil: I think there is a very cool opportunity with the fact that this concert appears on Amazon Prime Video because precisely for us it is going to be an opportunity to remind people that this has not been lost and that eventually we will be able to be there again. doing those concerts and hopefully it will be sooner rather than later that we will be mounted on that stage doing the same and hopefully with 10 more surprises.

–J. P Isaza: If the concert had come out at the beginning of the pandemic it would have been super nostalgic, like uff… everything we cannot do, and now it is precisely what we are about to be able to do again and that is hopeful.

– These days we were with many news from you. We listen to songs like “There is no more to talk” and “De cero.” Do you feel much more consolidated as a band?

–Martín V.: 2020 was a year where we did not stop releasing music last year, although it was also a space to take a little back. Maybe now there is another rhythm and I feel that the four of us are recharged and there is a lot of music. Many surprises are coming soon with more people and the third album. We were even in Los Angeles a week ago and we wrote songs for the fourth album so yeah, we’re in a really good time.

Morat. His show part of the Lost Bullets tour is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

– I don’t want to get you in trouble but if you had to think about the favorite artists of all with whom you collaborated, what are your three favorites?

–Simon V.: My number one is Juanes, but afterwards it gets more difficult.

–J. P Isaza: I am going to say that surely for some of us there is also Aitana. In fact we have already done two songs with her.

–Simon V.: Maybe it’s a bit personal but I think I would put José Miguel Carmona as number three. I feel like it’s another kind of collaboration and for us having a song with him fills my heart a lot.

–J. P Isaza: There is an answer that is easy and it is Bacilos. In fact, we did with them the song Tabaco y Chanel that came out this week and, although the song is not ours, for us it is basically an anthem and we listened to it since we were little.

Morat. His show part of the Lost Bullets tour is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

–Going back to the songs, how is the beginning that you choose to compose them?

–J. P Isaza: There are stages that usually vary, depending on whether we start it on piano or guitar, but I feel that in our case there is something that always remains and that is that we think a lot about the concept of songs. Sometimes we come and say ‘I came up with an idea with the song that is from a person who does this that these things happen to him’. It doesn’t have music yet, it doesn’t have lyrics but it has a concept and we like to start the songs there.

-It is a starting point that promises that the song will make sense and coherence, head and tail. The songs that I like the most that we have made are the ones that we sit down and talk for a while –Martín V .: I feel that when those stories become so specific, and one can get an idea of ​​what is happening there many times people find more things to identify with.