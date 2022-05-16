Cyber ​​attack! The successful music group Morat has announced via Twitter that, after a hack, the content of the profile of Instagram He was removed. Juan Pablo Isaza Piñeros, Juan Pablo Villamil Cortés, Simón Vargas Morales and Martín Vargas Morales were about to inform the audience about the possible programming of a concert in Peru.

Both the artists and their fans are waiting for the account, with more than 2.4 million followers, to be able to recover their photo publications, since the reels, videos and labels were not affected.

Morat confirms the Instagram hack

“We are reviewing what is happening with our Instagram account. When we know something we let you know. At the moment, we do not have access, ”the band wrote after a short video of a person talking about Japanese statistics appeared on the social network account. Likewise, the photograph that appeared on his profile has also been deleted.

Photo: Twitter / @MoratBanda

Morat receives criticism

However, this mishap has been questioned by some Internet users, who assume that everything would be a marketing strategy to promote his next song. Why? Because when scanning the QR code of the published video, images of a bat appear on Google, a figure that would be related to his next musical success.

In which countries will Morat be presented?

Until now Morat has confirmed that his tour “Where are we going?” includes presentations on Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico.