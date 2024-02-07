This 2024, the National Stadium in Lima will be filled with the music and energy of Morat, the Colombian band that has conquered hearts around the world. Celebrating its twelfth anniversary, the famous group returns to Peru with its 'Morat: the stadiums' tour. Before dawn' and promises an unforgettable night of hits that have marked a generation.

With more than a million attendees on his previous tour, Morat demonstrates his special connection with the Peruvian public, who is looking forward to reliving hits like 'Besos en guerra', 'Amor con ice', and 'How dare you'. Ticket sales begin on February 14 through Teleticket, with a special 15% discount for Interbank cards.

When will Morat's concert be in Lima?

The long-awaited concert Morat in Lima will take place on October 14 at the National Stadium, as part of his world tour 'Morat: the stadiums. Before dawn'. This visit not only celebrates his twelfth birthday, but also his unique relationship with Peruvian fans, who have been an essential part of his musical career.

This tour will also reach countries like Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Chile. In this way, the band of Colombian origin continues to captivate its fans around the world.

There will be visual effects, incomparable sound quality and other details that cannot be mentioned, but that will make the National Stadium of Lima one of the key stages for this great tour on October 14. It's not just a tour: it's an experience that redefines the relationship between the band and its fans.

Where to buy tickets for Morat in Lima?

Tickets for the concert Morat at the National Stadium will be available from February 14 at 10:00 am, exclusively through Teleticket. Fans of the band will be able to take advantage of a 15% discount when using Interbank cards to facilitate access to a night of music and memories.

Likewise, once the pre-sale stage is finished, regular sales will begin with the original prices; Therefore, you must be attentive if you want to get your tickets at a lower cost. You may have to wait in the popular virtual queue and hope to get a privileged spot to purchase your tickets at the desired locations.

How to buy at Teleticket?

To buy at Teleticket, you generally need to follow these steps:

Visit the official Teleticket website.

Search for the event for which you want to purchase tickets.

Select the date and type of ticket you prefer.

Proceed to payment with the available methods.

It is important to create an account or log in if you already have one to complete your purchase.

We recommend that you visit the Teleticket website directly for detailed and up-to-date instructions on the specific purchasing process for the Morat concert or any other event.

