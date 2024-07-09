Friendship, love, family and thousands of dreams to fulfill flooded the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá this Saturday to the rhythm of Moratone of the most influential bands of today, on a special date where they celebrated being Colombian.

Around 40,000 people filled the stadium for the first of the two matches. that they will offer to the capital before continuing on to Medellín, which concluded a few days in which the city was full of posters, advertisements and even merchandise stores in the purest Taylor Swift or Karol G style, which added Morat to the pop music phenomenon that sells out venues in less than four hours.

The warm-up was led by Juan Pablo Isaza’s sister, Susana Cala, whose songs of heartbreak set the ideal tone to welcome the band, who also accompanied them at the Madrid concert that opened the tour.

The Colombian musical group Morat will perform this Saturday at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/Carlos Ortega

The artists explained that the various world tours they have done mean a lot to them, but they confessed that “there is nothing like singing at home,” as Martín Vargas said, emotional and in tears.

Morat and twelve years of dreams come true

Both the atmosphere before and during the concert itself were full of “dreams”, as the screens did not stop projecting messages from attendees that they sent using a QR code on their own phones or in booths set up for this purpose.

With a show of LED lights in the sky, the chords of the guitars of Juan Pablo Isaza and Juan Pablo Villamil beganmembers of Morat, singing ‘How dare you’, starting off strong the show that made them the first Bogotá band to perform solo and fill the largest stage in the city.

Adding to these sounds were Martín’s drums and Simón Vargas’ bass, who with a spectacular fireworks show took the fans ‘from the stadium to heaven’.

Juan Pablo Isaza, from the Colombian musical group Morat, sings during the band’s concert this Saturday, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/Carlos Ortega

“Welcome to our dream, Bogotá. Singing at El Campín has always been our fantasy, tonight we are all dreaming together,” Isaza shouted on stage.

One of their biggest hits was followed by others such as ‘506’, a song they share with Juanes; ‘A donde vamos’; ‘Porfa no te vayas’, or ‘Sobreviviste’, a mix of their last four albums and EPs. ‘Before Dawn’, which gives its name to the tour.

“We loved ‘Antes de los 20’, we’re not going to sing it, but as you can imagine we wrote ‘Antes de los 30’,” said Villamil before singing the new song in an unprecedented way, along with ‘Las cometas siempre vuelan en Agosto’ which “we only sing in Colombia.”

National team shirt and pajama pants

A couple of months ago, when Morat began to announce information about the tour, they announced that, like other artists such as Aitana, they established a dress code for the concerts that was based on pajamas.This was the case in Madrid, the first stop on the tour, full of fans who came in their pajamas, But in Colombia the stadium was stained with yellow fever because the concert coincided with the quarter-final match of the Copa América between Colombia and Panama.

In fact, hours before the concert, they encouraged the audience to go to the Stadium to watch the match projected on the big screens that hours later would show the four young people fulfilling their dream.

“We have the privilege of watching a Colombian match at El Campín, how many people can say that?” said Juan Martínez, one of the fans who came early just to take advantage of watching the match on the four big screens.

The Colombians reviewed their most famous songs for almost two hours a concert that they will repeat on Sunday on this new tour in which they will cover 24 stadiums throughout Spain and Latin America.