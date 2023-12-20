The Colombian pop band Morat will return to Venezuela on June 29, 2024 to present a musical show for their 'Antes que amanezca' tour. The acclaimed group will be delighting the ears of thousands of fans in the plains country after their last show in March 2023. Find out in the following note when ticket sales for this show will begin and what their price is.

Morat in Venezuela 2024: when will ticket sales start?

The Ticketmundo platform reported, through its Instagram account, that there will be a pre-sale starting on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 am, which was called 'Fan'. Likewise, the general sale will begin at 11:00 am on the same day. AGTE Live Entertainment will be the production company in charge of selling tickets for the concert at the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV).

Announcement of Morat's concert in Venezuela in 2024. Photo: Instagram/Ticketmundo

What is the price of tickets for the Morat Venezuela 2024 concert?

Through the Ticketmundo website, ticket prices were confirmed for the next concert that Morat will give in June 2024 from the UCV Olympic Stadium. Below, we will list the ticket values:

Standing fan: $295

Boxes: $250

Morat box: $195

Diamond: $125

Platinum: $95

Gold: $75

Covered central stand: $55

Side stand: $35

Popular stand: $25.

These are the prices for Morat's musical show in Venezuela. Photo: Ticketmundo

Morat concert: where will the group sing in Venezuela?

Morat will be performing live in Venezuela at the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV). This venue located in Caracas has a capacity for 24,264 spectators.

In this stadium, the football clubs Caracas FC or Deportivo La Guaira play as home venues. Photo: FUTVE League

What was Morat's last presentation in Venezuela like?

The Colombian group sang most of their repertoire of songs before the Llanero public in March 2023, when they blew up the Simón Bolívar Stadium in Caracas. On that occasion they presented their tour 'If Ayer Fuera Hoy'.

Morat dabbles in both Latin pop and ballads. Photo: The Stimulus

Who are the members of Morat?

Morat is made up of the following musicians:

Juan Pablo Villamil Cortés : Main vocalist

: Main vocalist Juan Pablo Isaza Piñeros : Vocalist, guitarist and pianist

: Vocalist, guitarist and pianist Simon Vargas Morales : Vocalist and bassist

: Vocalist and bassist Martin Vargas Morales: Vocalist and drummer

What was the last album that Morat released?

The last album that Morat released was 'If yesterday were today', released in November 2022. In this material, the band featured collaborations from artists such as Juanes to the Argentine rapper Duki.

'If Yesterday Were Today' was the band's fourth studio album. Photo: Spotify

