This afternoon, the organizer of the concerts of morat In Lima, a statement was made public announcing that the three shows of the Colombian band will move to a new space. As recalled, until recently it was known that they planned to offer the three dates (November 29, November 30 and December 1) at Arena Perú, but then the change of venue to the Olguin esplanade.

“Fans & Music Entertainment and Swing Management inform the public that, due to the latest events that occurred… in the district of Santiago de Surco, the three shows that the Morat band will offer in Lima will be held at Arena 1 in San Miguel ”, says part of the official statement.

Official statement from Fans & music. Photo: Instagram/ Fans & music

Why will the concert no longer be held on the Olguín esplanade?

Recently, the Municipality of Surco closed the Sand Peru, the place where the second concert by Juan Luis Guerra was going to take place, which had to be canceled due to exceeding the capacity and number of tickets sold. For this reason, the other places where concerts are held near the Jockey were also put under the spotlight and it was questioned whether they are suitable for this type of event.

As explained by the organizers of the presentations of moratit was decided to change the location due to these questions. “We reaffirm our commitment to continue working to offer the public a safe and quality musical experience” says the pronouncement.

Arena 1 is a venue designed to receive concerts and large-scale events. Photo: Instagram/ Arena 1.

Where is Arena 1 located?

The band morat will give his three presentations at the arena 1, after changing its location for the second time. This new location will allow fans of the Colombian pop band to listen to the best of their repertoire.

Arena 1 is located in the Costa Verde beach circuit in San Miguel . In this space, the agreed concerts will take place on November 29 and 30; and December 1.