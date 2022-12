His last presentation in Lima! The fans of morat They are excited to see the group once again on stage. After two dates at Arena 1 on the Costa Verde, this December 1st, the Colombian members will make the venue vibrate again with their best songs, such as “Cuando nadie ve”, “No se va”, among others. Know the details in this note.

#Morat #Lima #date #entry #time #zones #setlist #concert #Arena #Perú