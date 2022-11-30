The wait is over! morat will delight his followers in the first of the three presentations scheduled at the Lima city. The band made up of Juan Pablo Isaza Piñeros, Juan Pablo Villamil Cortés, Simón Vargas Morales and Martín Vargas Morales will play this Tuesday, November 29 at the San Miguel Arena 1 from 9:00 p.m.

The performers of songs like “Amor con hielo” and “No se va” will arrive in the Peruvian capital as part of their tour “Where we go?”, which will lead them to perform in the United States, Europe and a large number of countries in America. Next, we will tell you what would be the repertoire with which the group would make its fans delirious.

Morat will appear three days in a row in our capital. Photo: Instagram/ Morat

What would be the setlist for Morat’s concert in Peru 2022?

“Kissing at war”

“In the air”

“506”

“Please, don’t go”

“Remember me”

“Learn to love you”

“My luck”

“Moron”

“First times”

“My new vice”

“I don’t deserve to come back”

“My whole life”

“If you see her”

“from scratch”

“They are worth more”

“Fall in love with someone else”

“Thief”

“Where we go?”

“It doesn’t go away”

“When no one sees”

“Love on ice”

“Paris”

“Lost call”

“How dare you?”

Where will Morat appear?

Colombian pop band morat will offer the best of his repertoire in three presentations on November 29 and 30, and on December 1. The stage will be Arena 1, which is located in the circuit of beaches of the Costa Verde, in San Miguel.

Who will be the opening act for Morat’s concert in Peru?

According to the organizers of the event that will Morat in Lima and Arequipait became known that Nicole Favre will be the opening act.

What time does Morat’s concert start in Lima?

The central presentation will begin at 9:00 p.m. in Lima. However, the doors of Arena 1 will be open at 2:00 p.m.