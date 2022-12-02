Deputy can be included in the STF inquiry on digital militias with Pastor Silas Malafaia

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes gave this Friday (2.Dec.2022) a period of 5 days for the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) to comment on the opening of an investigation against the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Pastor Silas Malafaia for anti-democratic speeches.

The prosecution will judge whether the manifestations of the accused fall within the scope of the Supreme Court inquiry into the organization of digital militias, as can be seen in the court case law page🇧🇷

The action took place from a application from the Psol and the PT that mentions a video in which the congresswoman asks the military to contest the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections. full (2.4 MB).

In the recording, which has been circulating on social media since Wednesday (Nov. 30), Zambelli claims that people protesting against the result of the polls in front of general headquarters are calling for the Armed Forces to save them. “On January 1st, 4-star generals, you will want to salute a bandit or the Brazilian nation”🇧🇷

About Malafaia, the application mentions a video in which the shepherd charges Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to demonstrate against Moraes’ court decisions. According to him, President “has the power to summon the Armed Forces to put order in the mess that this dictator [Moraes] did”🇧🇷

For PT and Psol, “these are repeated anti-democratic and criminal actions, possibly articulated and coordinated nationally, aimed at social and political instability in the country and the violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law and for a coup d’état”🇧🇷

O Power360 got in touch with Carla Zambelli’s team, but did not get a response until the publication of this post. She also formalized a message with the same request to the contact available on her social networks, Silas Malafaia. Both did not respond to the digital newspaper.