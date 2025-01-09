Morante de la Puebla has once again demonstrated his commitment to bullfighting and to his neighbors in La Puebla del Río by organizing the largest program in the history of bullfighting in the cigar town that he himself devised ten years ago. This Thursday he presented them together with the mayor of the town, the independent Lola Prósper, giving officiality to some celebrations that were already announced exclusively by ABC of Seville that will once again feature the figure of the great genius of bullfighting as the central axis. Among the novelties of this edition are the expansion of a second bullfight, a contest for prestigious livestock farms, the broadcast of Canal Sur, the incorporation of the Banda Tejera and the incentive of the prize of appearing in the Maestranza for the successful bullfighter.

The bullfights will feature the winners of the main bullfighting schools in Spain and Portugal, as well as the local promise of Manuel Luque ‘El Exquisito’, who will perform out of competition since he has already bullfighted in the Maestranza promotion bullfights. Both celebrations will be televised by Canal Sur and, as on previous occasions, there will be the release of heifers and a children’s bull run for the little ones. The advertising poster is the work of the artist José Tomás Pérez Indiano.

Official program

–Friday, January 17.

4:30 p.m.: children’s parade with Charanga.









5:00 p.m.: children’s chupinazo by Fausti Cabello, grandson of Faustino Cabello, from Los Romeros de La Puebla.

5:30 p.m.: children’s bull run.

6:00 p.m.: Children’s show ‘Let’s play Bulls’, in the bullring.

7:00 p.m.: launching of lanterns to benefit the Hermitage of San Sebastián.

11:00 p.m.: parade of the Municipal Band of La Puebla del Río from Corpus Christi Square to the parish.

00:00 hours: joys of San Sebastián by the Municipal Band of La Puebla del Río, in the Parish.

–Saturday, January 18

From 8 in the morning, musical entertainment from the Corner of the Clock

10:00 am: Charanga parade.

11:00 am: musical parade along Calle Larga.

11:30 am: departure of the Patron from the parish to the corner of the clock.

12:00 p.m.: chupinazo.

12:15 p.m.: running of the bulls and subsequent release of heifers in the bullring.

2:30 p.m.: rice tasting in the municipal park.

3:00 p.m.: parade of the shortlist of bullfighters, from the Town Hall to the bullring.

4:00 p.m.: bullfight competition of livestock without picadors, with livestock from different breeds, Fermín Bohórquez, Garcigrande, Macandro, Espartaco, García Jiménez, Talavante, with a prize for the best steer, in which the bullfighters will participate Vicente Sánchez Bermejo (bullfighting school of Vila Franca de Xira), Rafael de la Cueva (José Cubero “Yiyo” bullfighting school in Madrid), Diego Mateos (bullfighting school of Salamanca), Alejandro González (bullfighting school of Albacete), Manuel Dominguez (Bullfighting School of Seville) and The Gali (Malaga bullfighting school)

6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.: musical performances on the stage of the Municipal Park: Aljaraque, Asere and Ricardo del Toro.

Sunday, January 19

From 8 in the morning, musical entertainment from the Corner of the Clock.

10:00 am: Charanga parade.

11:00 am: musical parade along Calle Larga.

11:30 am: departure of the Patron from the parish to the corner of the clock.

12:00 p.m.: chupinazo.

12:15 p.m.: running of the bulls and subsequent release of heifers in the bullring.

2:30 p.m.: rice tasting in the municipal park.

3:00 p.m.: parade of the shortlist of bullfighters, from the Town Hall to the bullring.

4:00 p.m.: bullfight without picadors from the Murteira Grave livestock farm to Joao Mexia (Moita bullfighting school), Manuel Luque ‘The Exquisite’ (from La Puebla del Río), David Gutierrez (bullfighting school of Badajoz), Juanmi Vidal (bullfighting school of Sanlúcar de Barrameda), Javier Ragel (‘La Gallosina’ bullfighting school in El Puerto de Santa María) and Miguel Vazquez (bullfighting school of Sanlúcar de Barrameda).

6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.: musical performances on the Municipal Park stage: Javi Moya, Dj Move.

Monday, January 20

5:00 p.m.: San Sebastián procession, along the traditional route, accompanied by the Municipal Band of La Puebla del Río. Next, Main Function in the Parish of Our Lady of Granada.