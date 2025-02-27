The Calderón de Valladolid Theater, full to the flag in the presentation of the bullfighting poster

It will be held on May 17 in Valladolid, on the occasion of the feast of San Pedro Regalado

The company Tauroemotion announced at a gala held at the Calderón de Valladolid Theater, with more than 700 guests, the cartel of the San Pedro Regalado Fair. It will have a luxury list: Morante de la Puebla, Emilio de Justo and Juan Ortega, who will account for a corrida of Núñez del Cuvillo. The date: May 17.

In addition, on the 13th, practical class is announced with students from the bullfighting schools of Salamanca, Palencia and Segovia: with erales of the hill, Noel García, Diego Ortega, Eduardo Rodríguez, Guillermo Herrero, Jorge Oliva and Jaime Hermosa will act.

San Pedro Regalado is recognized as the patron of the bullfighters for a miracle that is attributed to him: he submitted to a bull who had escaped from a run in Valladolid imploring the sky and presenting his staff. One of the ancient traditions of the bullfighting world was the blessing of the crutches of the bullfighters in the monastery of San Pedro Regalado, whose purpose was to ask for protection against the bull.

In addition to this May miniferia, the livestocks that will parade in the Coso de Zorrilla Paseo in September were announced in the evening. Those are the currencies: Victoriano del Río, Garcigrande, Antonio Bañuelos, Victorino Martín and El Capea.