a return for the benefit of the Valencian people. This will be the return to the ringse Morante de la Puebltowhich this Monday appeared billboarded at the festival to be held next Andalusia Day at the Coso de las Palomas in Algeciras for the victims of the tragic damage that shook the entire Valencian community. The celebration will be led by Enrique Poncandwhose hometown (Chiva) was one of the most affected by the passage of the Dana.

Together with Enrique Ponce and Morante de la Puebla they will be Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez, Daniel Luque, David Galván and the bullfighter of Morón de la Frontera Martin Morilla. The steers will belong to different farms, yet to be confirmed. The celebration will begin at five in the afternoon and the intention is for it to be televised by Canal Sur.

The mayor of Algeciras, José Ignacio Landaluceaccompanied by the deputy mayor delegate of Fairs and Festivals, Juana Cid, and the businessman Carmelo García, presented this Monday the poster for the bullfighting festival. The first mayor has pointed out that «Algeciras, land of great bullfighting ancestryhas already proven to be a city that is very supportive of those affected by the damage. On this occasion, we do a call so that the great fans of our city and the entire Campo de Gibraltar “Go to our Las Palomas Bullring to demonstrate once again our solidarity with the Valencian people.”

Prices for this celebration vary. from 15 euros in Sol20 euros in Sol y Sombra and 25 euros in Sombra for the general public. Retirees will have a special price of 10 euros in Sol, 15 euros in Sol y Sombra and 20 euros in shadow, while children (up to 14 years old) can enter completely free.