12/20/2024



Updated at 8:09 p.m.





Morante of Puebla will reappear next time Olivenza Fair 2025. This has been confirmed by his agent, Pedro J. Marquesto this newspaper. The bullfighter from La Puebla del Río, after a few months recovering from his health problems, will reappear at the Extremadura fair that will be held at the beginning of March next year.

The right-hander is willing to face the season with the intention, in addition to bullfighting four afternoons in the Maestranza.

It is worth remembering that the Sevillian matador cut its season at the beginning of September this year after relapsing into his health complications. Now, after months of recovery in the hands of doctors and specialists, Morante de la Puebla is already in optimal condition to return to the ring.