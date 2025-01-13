Almost overlapping in time, the Seville City Council installed the first tube from the cover of the April Fair and Ramón Valencia sealed the hiring of Morante de la Puebla, which becomes the first and great pillar of the Seville bullfighting season ticket. Once the bullfighter and his agent received the manager of the Maestranza in Portuguese lands and accepted the offer of to fight again five afternoonsthe businessman presented them with the complete list of farms reviewed so that, as the leading figure, they could choose a la carte. The current affinity between the master cigar maker and the company on Adriano Street has reached such a point that neither one demands capricious conditions in their hiring nor the other offers crazy extremes.

As this newspaper can advance, Morante de la Puebla will be Easter Sunday, one afternoon in preferia, two in lanterns and another at the San Miguel Fair. While he intensifies his physical activity and recovers his pulse with the first temptations of the year, his observer has already toured the Spanish wild cabin in permanent contact with Pedro Marques, who has responded to Ramón Valencia about the five farms that, except for some last minute change, Morante de la Puebla will deal with the season ticket: Domingo Hernández, Matilla, Garcigrande, Núñez del Cuvillo and Victoriano del Río. Although the order will correspond to the businessman, in the teacher’s entourage there is a special interest in the bullfight of Domingo Hernández, on whose farm the emblematic Light and that last year he dealt with that situation Florentine that enlightened Juan Ortega.

The choice of these five irons, within the global list that the Pagés company has purchased, is not trivial: the heirs of Domingo Hernandez They are beginning to take the pulse of a currency that has already fought three bulls of special category in that great August bullfight in Almería precisely with Morante and Talavante; of the Matilla bulls The memory of that deep task at the San Miguel Fair in 2022 still persists, when his first cock could have been advanced in the Maestranza if he had gotten the steel right; with the bulls of Justo Hernández (Garcigrande)due to his own career and merits, there is a special confidence on the part of all the bullfighters as a rancher who has most evolved the attack and sublimated the class during this first quarter of a century; the livestock of Núñez del Cuvillo He took flight in 2024 with a great bullfight in the Maestranza that catapulted the intractable Daniel Luque and, among others, with an afternoon to remember in El Puerto de Santa María; and finally, the run of Victoriano del Ríothe winning livestock in the numerical section of the last bullfighting season in Seville, which will be the highlight of the Morantista cast due to the unquestionable fierceness of these bulls from the Madrid mountains.

After having Morante completely ‘tied’, who has not set any requirements even for the afternoon of Easter Sunday –with Alejandro Talavante and Daniel Luque– Even for the rest of the afternoons, the Pagés company no longer has the freedom to continue with the rest of the hiring. During this week the first conversations with Andrés Roca Rey’s family environmentwho is still determined to announce himself only two afternoons in the season ticket, although Ramón Valencia tries to convince him for a third run. According to what they say, the Peruvian bullfighter’s intention continues to be to reduce the bulk of his season, which will be around fifty celebrations if the bulls allow it. Although there is some truth in his attempts to increase his fees, it is not a purely economic issue, as his absence of the Olivenza fairwhere he will not be despite the fact that they have made him an offer much higher than that of previous seasons. And after King Rock, Pagés must follow Daniel Luque and… Juan Ortega?