The company Lances on the future works in Campanillas posters, where the two bullfighters of Seville and Roca Rey will be cited face to face will be the protagonist with double and their challenge against the Victorinos



03/06/2025



Updated at 2:1:00 p.m.





The Santander Fair is presented with high flights. To the gesture of the highest figure, Andrés Roca Rey, to measure with the Victorino run, adds a bell sign. As ABC has been able to know, the company Lances on the future works on a … Hand in hand between the monarch and the prince of Seville, a hand to the hand of Morante de la Puebla and Juan Ortega on the throne of art in the four -way coso.

Representatives of the purest essence of classical bullfighting, will star in a face to the face of a trunny, of those who are presumed loaded with inspiration and bullfighting. José Antonio Morante Camacho, the Great Genius of La Puebla, and Juan Ortega, willing to collect the witness of the silk and gold in one of the most rashing scenarios of the bullfighting summer, in the great jewel of the north.

The great protagonist of the Serial with his double will be Roca Rey, who in addition to announcing himself in the Victorino run, will have another afternoon, probably accompanied by Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez in the year of his farewell to the ring and in the sand where his life was played to save the Peruvian in one of his infinite ‘afternoons of loneliness’.

In addition to the bulls of the a crowned that graze in ‘Las Tesas de Santa María’, the other Torista accent will put the currency of the ‘Zahariche’, the mythical Miuras.











