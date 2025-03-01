Morant opens to a motion of censure against Mazón: “If Feijóo does not move file in the next few hours, the PSPV will do it”

The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, has not ruled out presenting a motion of censure against the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, for the management of the DANA. “If Feijóo does not move file in the next few hours, the PSPV will move token,” he said. Right now the numbers do not come out because PP and Vox add up to the absolute majority, something that Morant has lamented: “It is in the hands of a parliamentary majority that last week, before a request for reprobation, sustained Mazón again.”

Salome Pradas, the Minister that managed the Dana: “The truth will already be known, I am clear about what happened”

The leader of the Valencian socialists has thus expressed himself in a press conference in which he has presented the work plan of her party for the DANA of the Dana de las Corts Valencianes, before meeting with mayors and mayors of the affected municipalities.

Morant has advanced that the Valencian socialists will work to “repair as soon as possible” the “ruling” of the Consell and Mazón on the day of the Dana and in the emergency management and has assured: “If Mazón depended on us, he would no longer be president of the Generalitat.” In this regard, he regretted that Mazón is in the hands of a “as indecent” parliamentary majority as he. “We, from the first moment and before the indecency of Mazón, who did not want to resign, we have appealed to Feijóo, and I will do it again. If Feijóo does not move file in the next few hours, the PSPV will move token, ”he said.

Untilled in case a possible motion of censure against Mazón is raised, Morant has stressed that he does not rule out it, although he has insisted that Mazón is “in the hands of Feijóo and his party”. “It is his match that does not move token, the one who last week endorsed Mazón in Les Corts, next to Vox.” “Who has to move and can do so is Feijóo, there are precedents in this community, of a PP dismissed a president of the Generalitat. In the hands of Mr. Feijóo it is. If not, of course we will move a card because clearly the situation of Mazón is increasingly unsustainable, ”he has settled.

Mazón, pending his judicial defense

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has been several weeks more pending for his judicial defense strategy than of politics. The tactics of the Valencian PP leader is aimed at trying to demonstrate that it was not involved in the decision making of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi), located in the Emergency Building of L’Aliana on October 29, when the flood caused by a specially intense Dana caused 227 fatal victims and large destruction in several Valencian regions.

To try to avoid its responsibility in the alleged negligence that the Catarroja Judge investigates tries to defend that he arrived even later to the emergency center where the worst tragedy lived in the Valencian Community was managed in the last century.

People present at the Emergency Center insist that Mazón arrived before 20.00. Spanish Radiotelevisión has also contacted witnesses who ratify this version. The Generalitat has leaked a capture of a mazón entrance video whose time codes place their arrival at the emergency building at 20.28.

The leaks of audios and videos shreddly manipulated or the avoidance of relevant official documents have been a constant in the management made by the president of this catastrophe. So the key to the judicial investigation will be in the complete videos of all the cameras present at the Emergency Center of L’Eliana. There you can compare possible schedules.

Aemet Chief who went to Cecopi says there was “lack of leadership”

This same Friday, the Head of Climatology of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) in Valencia, José Ángel Núñez, has assured that on October 29, Dana’s Day, “there was a lack of leadership” in the Cecopi that managed the emergency. He also pointed out that the signs that were during the morning were “serious enough” to have previously summoned that organ: there were floods in Valencia areas, a truck driver at noon – in the area of ​​L’Alcúdia – and, in fact, he stressed that, for example, the City Council of the capital of Turia had already gathered his Cecopal. Therefore, he considers that other politicians did “know how to interpret” alerts.

This has been indicated in a Interview with the chain after The country publishes a Whatsapp messages relationship sent by Núñez to partners of the Aemet with a chronology of what was happening in the Cecopi the afternoon of the Dana. The published story goes from one of the 17.26 hours, where Núñez says in a message that the situation is “critical” with the Forama reservoir almost overflowing and “they are thinking of evacuating”; 17.34: “It is already hydrological emergency”; 18.22: There are people in the roofs in an urbanization of Utiel; 18.58 (when they were disconnected): “Here we have been waiting, we have been more than an hour of reflection”; 19.12: “They will send a massive message to mobile to the affected areas”; 19.28: “They do not know right now or how the situation is” or the last one, at 19.46: “The message is going to the entire province of Valencia. Advising not moving from home. ” The ES-Alert was sent to the population at 20.11.

Compromís offers to lead a motion of censure against Mompó

Compromís has offered to lead a motion of censure in the Diputación de Valencia against the president of this institution, the ‘popular’ Vicent Mompó, for having been the “cover” of the ‘President’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and its management of the DANA of October 29, and has made its deputies available to the rest of “progressive formations”. “We cannot expect a minute more,” said the spokeswoman for the coalition in the Provincial Corporation, Dolors Gimeno.

“In the first place, he put on the side of silence, what he knew was silent” and now, after the constitution of the Dana Research Commission in the Diputación, “he has put himself on the side of the lie and to reinforce being an accomplice of the lie that President Mazón, the most lethal in the history of our country, has wanted to carry out, both political and judicial,” he argued in statements to the media this Friday.

Therefore, he has called the “progressive parties” with representation in the Diputación to promote a motion of censure to evict the president of the PP of the province of Valencia of the presidency of this institution. “We have to sit down to talk about this issue and that Vicent Mompó ceases to be the president. We continue to maintain that it is time to stop being president, ”he said.

At this point, he signed up for Eneix, the formation led by the mayor of Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez, which he has warned that he will have to “choose if he is next to the lie or next to municipalism and to put himself next to the municipalities and not of a political party.”

The leader of ES UNEIX and mayor of Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez, has advanced that his group in the Diputació de València, who shares the provincial government with the PP, does not see “today any reason for change”, so “hardly” would support a motion of censure against the president of the Corporation, Vicent Mompó.

The cars of the judge of the Dana and the silences of the ex -manager Pradas cornered Mazón





For its part, the Union of Compromís in Les Corts, Joan Baldoví, has loaded against those who “cover” to Mazón, among which, in his opinion, is Mompó, because “he has counted or has silenced during all this time and, suddenly, he remembers that at the time of sending the SMS-alert to the population the afternoon of October 29-he would say he was not” present in the Cecopi. “Therefore, it has served as a cover to Mazón,” he said.