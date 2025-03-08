Morant fixes peace in the primary PSPV of Valencia: Bielsa will be general secretary with a 50% executive with Raga

La Paz returns to the PSPV of the province of Valencia after the intervention of the general secretary, Diana Morant: Carlos Fernández Bielsa will be the winner, but will integrate Robert Raga’s team. The agreement occurs after a crossing of the challenges of results, the two candidates in several locations and from which an audio with an alleged pucherazo in favor of the winning candidate would come to light.

With this agreement we want to highlight “the exemplarity of the primary process” in the province in which more than 6,800 militants participated. The formula assumes that the two parties agree that the provisional results are validated and elevated to defintives, so that the Ethics Committee will resolve this Friday to proclaim Bielsa as general secretary of the PSPV of the province of Valencia.

But the PSPV address indicates that “organic processes are the formula for the party to choose the teams with which to form a social representation tool”, so the political agreement achieved will also mean “the formation of an integration team that will represent the party in the province of Valencia as has reflected the militancy.”

But now the weight of each of the candidacies must be resolved, since from the National PSPV executive there is a 50% representation for each candidacy given the technical draw of the primary. Notwithstanding Bielsa’s team, he denies the greatest and emphasizes that “at no time has we talked about percentages, only will to integrate, and in no case about the executive, because it would be a blocked executive.”

This primary process is the prelude to a congress in which Bielsa will be officially proclaimed as general secretary of the PSPV in the province of Valencia and will be held in April.

Diana Morant has assured that “the agreement that the two candidacies have reached today is the demonstration of the commitment of the entire PSPV-PSOE to boost the alternative.”