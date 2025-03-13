The PSPV leader, Diana Morant, has urged the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, to advance elections in the Valencian Community by considering that both he and the PP are incapacitated to continue leading the Consell for their DANA management, as well as to face the reconstruction.

“The polls are the only way out”, He has stated the general secretary of the Valencian socialists in his speech on Wednesday afternoon before the PSPV executive where he has finally ruled out presenting a motion of censure against Mazón in Les Corts by not having the guaranteed support.

Morant has defended that it is time to go to elections in the current situation of the Consell that governs Mazón, after more than four months after the Dana that swept the province of Valencia on October 29 with 228 deceased.

On the contrary, he has argued that Mazón resignation is not now the “solution” To replace another position of the PP, nor to present a motion of censure that “would only generate frustration” and “would be wasting time because they do not give the numbers.” “Today the numbers do not come out, but they do leave on the street. The most urgent thing is to vote and rebuild: vote to rebuild,” he said.

During her speech, the Minister of Science has also lamented that the community is in an inaction situation, in addition to an “intolerable and unsustainable” state because “Mazón has neither dignity or dignity” to continue “nor a second more in front of the Generalitat”.

“Political reconstruction”

In his opinion, the PPCV is more concerned with “its political reconstruction” than in that of Valencia. “From Mazón, to the last Minister or PP deputy, they are more focused on his story,” he denounced, and has alluded to the lack of explanations of the president about the 29th and the “social clamor” against continuing to rule.

At the same time, he has loaded against the “complicit silence” of both the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as well as the entire PP and Vox, considering that neither of these two games are willing to separate Mazón from the Consell.

The socialist leader has indicated that “Mazón could leave” after the Dana“the PP throw it and Feijóo dismiss it”, but “none wanted” and, according to her, and none of these solutions “ok” at this time. “We demand that the Valencians take the floor,” he insisted, to regret that “Mazón is still there because others have let him stay.”

In this scenario, he has emphasized that the electoral advance is the only option to hear “the voice of the Valencian people” and to have “a real reconstruction” of the Dana.

As he has wielded, the judicial responsibility of the catastrophe will be resolved in the courts, while “the Valencians are the ones who must decide with their vote political responsibilities.” “Voem vote. We want to vote,” he claimed at this point, before a poster with this slogan.

As objectives, Morant has called to “recover self -esteem as a people, build a decent future, recover the memory of those who are no longer and that the Palau de la Generalitat is not the hiding place of Carlos Mazón”: “That citizens feel that there is an alternative. We want to vote because we want future.”

Investigation Commission

On the other hand, He has demanded “knowing the truth” Of everything that happened on October 29 in the Dana Investigation Commission in Congress: “We demand each invoice, each ticket and that those responsible are giving their face to the courts.”

And it is that the general secretary of the PSPV has predicted that it will be impossible to know the whole truth in the DANA research commissions in Les Corts and the Senate when presiding over Vox and PP, respectively.

After making it clear that the socialists They don’t go “to know the truth”He has guaranteed that they will lead to the Congress Research Commission “all doubts of the Valencians and the clamor of the streets.”