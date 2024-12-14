The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE and also minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, has assured that the Government «is going to guarantee he future” of Ford Almussafes (Valencia), after the automobile sector has been affected by DANA. He has also pointed out that on this issue, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has been “erased.”

This is how he spoke this Saturday, during his speech before the socialist militants in the National Committee of the PSPV-PSOE, which he chaired.

Morant has advanced that “in the next days Very important things are going to happen” and has launched a message of “unequivocal commitment” from the Government of Spain to the Valencian Community, which has assured that it is “aware of the difficulties of a strategic sector for Spain, which is vital for the province of Valencia and especially for the municipalities hit by DANA, with hundreds of workers affected,” such as the automobile sector.

In this sense, he maintained that “the Government is going to guarantee the future of Ford of Almussafes.” “They will tell us what they want, but let everyone know that the Government of Spain did this,” said Morant, who has accused the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazonif “erased».









«When Ford needed politics, it always called the Generalitat Valenciana because on the other side of the door there was a socialist president. Now he has had to go to the Government of Spain. “We socialists will always be protecting workers,” he emphasized.