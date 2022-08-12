Morandi bridge collapse: interrogations by former transport ministers

They have passed four years now from the tragedy of Morandi bridgewhich cost the life of a 43 people to Genoa in that dramatic 14th August 2018. Gods emerge on the story unpublished factsrelating to the interrogations made to almost all former transport ministers that have occurred over the years in the various governments. If that’s true, how the prosecutors argue– reads the Fatto Quotidiano – which have been for decades falsified systematically i report on viaducts And galleries controlled by Motorways for Italyhow is it possible that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport is not ever noticed anything? The Public Prosecutor of Genoa, which investigates the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, has asked the former ministers in charge since 2007 (year of signing of the agreement): Antonio Di Pietro, Maurizio Wolves and Graziano Delrio. Three are missing from the list: Altero Matteoli, deceased; Danilo Toninelli, who had been in office for only two months in August 2018; Corrado Passera, never summoned.

THE contents of those interrogations, hitherto unpublished, create more of an embarrassment for past governments. After the disaster of Genoa – the Fact continues – on director of the vigilance Vincenzo Cinelli starts an audit to understand what surveillance had been carried out on the Morandi. The answer arrives on August 27, signed by the director of the IV division Giovanni Proietti: none. Between 1991 and 2017 the dealership had not sent the Ministry a single report on security checksnor the Mit had ever asked for it. The former minister Delrio (Pd): “I was aware that the resources for concrete and widespread supervision they weren’t enough, but I thought that in any case, some checks were carried out ”. Similar responses also from Maurizio Lupi (ex Ndc): “The safety has always constituted one absolute priority for me ”, he too repeats. “I do not know to say how the checks took place (…) What I can say is that I am committed to asking for more resources ”. Lupi is also surprised by the lack of field checks: “I was not informed of that. I agree that the control function must necessarily provide for a constant flow of information between the supervised and the supervisor. “A flow that, for the Public Prosecutor, during his mandate there was not.

