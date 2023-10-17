Ponte Morandi, the audio that gets Aspi managers into trouble: “You don’t have to write maintenance in the report”

The tragedy of Morandi bridge in Genoa it is back in the news, while the trial to ascertain the causes of the collapse cost the lives of 43 people is in progress, a pops up audio hitherto unpublished brought to the hearing, which tells a little about how things worked and how things happened maintenance hey controls. “I don’t give a shit, do what I say“. Said from the controller to the controller. Tense climate in the courtroom for many of the 58 accused for the massacre. Two of whom, perhaps even three, – we read in La Nazione – announce that today they will not give evidence. The telephone recording traced in the cell phone of one of the top men of Spea Enginering (the company in charge of the control and maintenance of Autostrade per l’Italia) puts several defendants in difficulty. “I tell you, you must write that this operation increases the useful life of the viaduct. Period”. That’s what’s talking Michele Donferri Mitelliformer number three Aspi.

In conversation […] Donferri intimates that – continues La Nazione – the intervention on Morandi be classified as “improvement“and not how”maintenance“: “You must never mention maintenance in any document”, is the peremptory order to the Spea controllers […]. According to Donferri Mitelli’s interview in autumn 2017, 10 months after the tragedyThere are […] Emanuele De Angelis [ex ingegnere responsabile del progetto di rinforzo delle pile 9 e 10], Giacobbi, Paolo Strazzullo (another Autostrade man in the case) and a couple of external consultants. Words that explain very well the pressures exerted by the concessionairewhose representative is in good and bad weather.

