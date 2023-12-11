Genoa – The turning point in the trial on the massacre of Morandi Bridge (43 victims on 14 August 2018 in the collapse of the infrastructure on the A10) materializes at the end of the hearing. When one of the defense lawyers surprises the panel of judges chaired by Paolo Lepri by profiling the waiver of the testimony of 100 witnesses out of the over 300 expected: it is a perhaps crucial update on the timing of the trial, whose main unknown was represented by the hearings of the defense witnesses, and makes it highly probable that the sentence will be read within a year.

Once this procedural phase is over (in fact the third, after the witnesses of the Prosecutor's Office and some of the defendants have been heard) it will be the turn of the experts previously appointed by the judge to carry out the preliminary investigation. It is true that their study on the causes was carried out in the form of the evidentiary incident and therefore already had procedural value, but they will still be heard again and that will undoubtedly be a key moment. Finally it will be the turn of the spontaneous declarations of those under investigation who did not undergo the examination (thirty of them have expressed their willingness to move in this way).

Updates on the times

The news recorded today further removes the fear of prescription, which was initially thought to have canceled some crimes in October 2024. And yet in recent weeks the prosecutors Massimo Terrile, Walter Cotugno and Marco Airoldi have recalculated the terms. According to the new scheme, simple manslaughter, simple serious injury, road injury and attack on transport safety will become statute-barred on 14 February 2026. In 2031, however, it will be the turn of the attack on transport safety aggravated by the disaster, in 2033 to road manslaughter for the defendants who left office before 2008, while in 2036 to manslaughter for the defendants who left office after 2008.

The first alarm from the prosecutors

In recent months it was Cotugno, as one of the magistrates supporting the accusations stated, who raised the alarm about the possible conclusion of the hearings in December 2025, therefore close to the first deadlines for some charges, especially in light of the newly recalibrated tables. It was subsequently challenged by the judges, who stigmatized the prosecutor's excessive attention to issues not specifically relating to Morandi, and the chief prosecutor Nicola Piacente also intervened on the topic, trying to defuse the controversy with the hope of lasting of the procedure “compatible with its complexity”.

Campedelli's hearing

It should also not be forgotten that, in addition to the 100 waivers announced at the end of the hearing, others are materializing day by day. This morning for example they were three out of five depositions canceled and the most significant was that of Mario Campedelli, surveyor and former technician of Spea Engineering (a company once in the same group as Autostrade and responsible for monitoring). «I never had the impression – he reiterated in court – that anyone altered the test results. The first fundamental assessments were carried out by the branch directors, on whom I am not aware that pressure was exerted by higher managers”. Campedelli, however, concluded by explaining that he had never directly dealt with the Morandi viaduct.