Genoa – For the first time since the beginning of the trial they end up in the spotlight lack of state controls, and the hearing focuses on two substantial data. First: from the documents that the regional superintendency for public works, a local branch of the Ministry of Infrastructures, sent to Rome regarding a restructuring project which was fatally postponed until the disaster, the part of an email which described the bridge as decidedly battered. Second: within the same committee there were those who believed that the papers on the restyling of the viaduct should once again pass the scrutiny of the National Council of Public Works, since it was a very delicate intervention on a particular work; but in the end that further check did not take place, substantially by choice of the then Superintendent Roberto Ferrazza, still in office and accused.

The dossiers attached to the restyling plan

These are the salient data that emerged yesterday from the trial on the massacre of August 14, 2018 (43 victims) which has begun to clarify the possible responsibilities of public officials called in various capacities to rule on Morandi. The starting point of this line of debate was the so-called «retrofitting», i.e. the restructuring of the tie rods of pylon number 9: it was postponed from year to year and was to start in autumn 2018, evidently out of time (it should be remembered that the of the court certify how the collapse started from the breaking of the tie rods).

The plan to put the pile back on track, before being sent to the capital for a definitive but fairly formal imprimatur, had to be discussed and approved by a technical committee within the Ligurian Provveditorato, therefore effectively by the regional body. The overall dossier contained some worrying data on the state of the building, but the green light was given anyway. The committee was made up of technicians who were not always specialized, while the speaker was the university professor Antonio Brencich, who, before the session in which the go-ahead was granted (February 2018) had written a sort of pre-report in which he focused on important critical points of the bridge. That segment of text, the trial now confirms, disappeared from the falcon which was forwarded to Rome. Brencich took the floor yesterday in the courtroom to focus on some details, reminding the judges that the project, in the light of his skills and knowledge, did not present any element of complexity. And he also underlined through his lawyer that the favorable opinion was confirmed in the positive evaluation of the experts who gave their opinion during the probative incident.

“Thus the verification from Rome was excluded”

The issue of the failure to examine the pylon restoration project by the National Council of Public Works was then addressed. «For other motorway renovations it was decided to involve him; for Morandi, despite the particularity of the construction, they opted for no and the final choice on the point rested with the supervisor». This was supported in particular by Livio Montaquila, who was part of the Provveditorato but is not involved in the proceeding. The same Montaquila also added that his colleague Salvatore Bonaccorso (engineer, member of the group that ruled on the bridge and for this reason under investigation) repeatedly expressed the need for the retrofitting dossier and all the attached papers to be examined by the National Works Council public. In addition to Montaquila, other employees of the Superintendency also provided significant details on the topics described so far, such as Daniela Piccitto (Secretary of the Technical Committee), Alessandro Pentimalli (Engineer) and Margherita Papillo (Member of the Accounting Office).

The intervention of the lawyers

Fabio Viglione, defender of Ferrazza, underlined that the retrofitting project, “which proved to be more than adequate in the probative incident” should not have been sent to the Public Works Council since it did not have “particularly complex” characteristics, being a replica of what had already been done in the 90s on pylon number 11. Ferrazza had legitimized the non-sending by arguing that qualified experts would be chosen locally and in this regard Anna Francini, defender of Brencich, remarked that the appointment of her client was perfectly legitimate, given the authorization issued by the University of the Ligurian capital.

In judgment for the massacre of almost five years ago there are today 58 people including managers and technicians, or ex, of Aspi, Spea and the Ministry of Infrastructure. The charges are for various reasons of multiple road homicide, forgery and attack on transport safety.