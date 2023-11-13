Genoa – The interrogation of Michele Donferri Mitelli in the courtroom has begun, the former head of maintenance at Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi), among the 58 accused for the Morandi Bridge massacre. Collapsed on August 14, 2018. 43 people died that day. According to the reconstruction of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Financial Police, it was he who asked – in a meeting recorded by a manager – to soften the data on the danger of the Polcevera viaduct.

It is just one of the elements, emerging from the military investigation, which are contested against the former Aspi maintenance manager. Donferri Mitelli is one of the main defendants and certainly one of the most awaited among those who asked to be questioned in the courtroom. A choice also made, but later retracted, by the former CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia Giovanni Castellucci, who did not answer the questions of the public prosecutors Massimo Terrile, Walter Cotugno and Marco Airoldi.

In 1991, through a report, Donferri Mitelli said he was “extremely suspicious of reflectometric tests to evaluate the defects of a pre-stressed concrete structure”, he testified in court, when he was shown a document that had been given to him regarding the Morandi Bridge. “Then I radically changed my mind. At the time we had no way to calibrate the signal to interpret the results. It is a “qualitative” system to evaluate the corrosion of cables. The reflectometric tests are one of the aspects at the center of the process. According to the investigators, those tests were used to evaluate the conditions of the viaduct, but it was an unsuitable system .