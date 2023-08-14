Rome – The collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa represented a dramatic appeal to the responsibilities of those who are in charge of providing a public service, both of those who provide, on the ground, for the delivery to users, and of those who must provide verifying the essential safety conditions.

On the fifth anniversary of the collapse, with its tragic toll of human lives annihilated, with the deep wound inflicted on the City of Genoa and on the consciences of all Italians, the Republic renews and strengthens the feelings of closeness and solidarity with the families of the victims and to those who have seen their lives upended by a catastrophe as serious as it is unacceptable.

A story that challenges the conscience of the whole country, in relation to the impressive heritage of infrastructure built after the war and which accompanied the modernization of Italy. A heritage whose maintenance and improvement are inexcusable responsibilities. The guarantee of safe mobility is an inescapable right of citizens.

Morandi after the tragic collapse of 2018

The passage of time does not lessen the weight of responsibility for what happened. And it is the responsibility to do justice, completing the procedural process, with the definitive ascertainment of the circumstances, of the faults, of the dysfunctions, of the omissions. With the support of the whole country, Genoa has been able to field a great civil reaction, which has become a reconstructive force.

The new Ponte San Giorgio has been able to be a symbol of restart and effective collaboration between institutions and expressions of society. An important result that demonstrates once again how Italy knows how to deal with the most difficult challenges giving the best of oneself in unity.