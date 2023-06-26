Ponte Morandi, those important friendships: “I called”

They keep coming up backstory on the collapse of Morandi bridge to Genoa and the consequences on the front political-judicial. Check a “protection network” against the former CEO of Autostrade Giovanni Castellucci. On November 28, 2018, the CEO – unveils the Report transmission and reports it on Fatto Quotidiano – must appear in the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Genoa. Waiting for him is abuffer stock” exceptionalformed by carabinieri: a lieutenant, a captain and even the provincial commander of Genoa, Colonel Riccardo Sciuto. I’m there to make sure Castellucci don’t be annoyed by journalists. An uncommon grace. The weapon, however, is unrelated to the investigation on the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. Yes touches Almost the institutional accident: the Finance Guardwho is investigating the massacre of August 14, 2018, photographs the three representatives of the Arma outside the courthouse in Genoa, next to Tommaso Tattesi, security manager of Aspi.

That photo – continues Il Fatto – for the investigators is symptomatic of the interference attempts in the investigation and above all of the pervasiveness of top management contacts Of Highways for Italy with the institutions, including the police. But how did the highest leaders of the carabinieri end up there a escort Castellucci? Report reconstructs it in the episode broadcast tonight on the collapse of the Morandi Bridge: director of the operation is Michele Donferri Mitelli, head of maintenance at Highwaysright arm of Castellucci, also one of the principals defendants for disaster. Donferri asked a friend for a favor general Frank retired Mottola: “I wouldn’t want them to treat him badly… the journalists… he doesn’t deserve it, poor fellow (…) don’t forget”. Mottola performs: “I did call!“.

