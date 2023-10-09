Genoa – “If I had thought of a concrete danger I would not have used generic words as I did, but a communication that left a clear and official trace: I would have spoken in a completely different, alarmed way.” After almost 25 hours divided into three hearings, Antonio Brencich’s testimony in the trial on the Morandi massacre, 43 victims on 14 August 2018, comes to an end.

Doubts and emails

Brencich, a university professor and accused, in the winter of that year had been recruited at the last minute as an external member of a committee created by the Regional Board of Public Works. This agreement was supposed to give the green light to the restoration of the main pillars of the viaduct, planned belatedly by the concessionaire and whose dossier described alarming elements. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, all the members of the same committee should have identified the critical issues and ensured that traffic on the Morandi was blocked, despite saying they were in favor of the restyling.

Therefore Brencich, who had been critical for years having seen a rapid deterioration, found himself in the dock. So here in the courtroom the prosecutors once again insist on a detail contained in that dossier and which in the opinion of the prosecution should have made the antennas stand up: the number of tests performed by the designer, i.e. Autostrade per l’Italia, to test the tightness of the viaduct tie rods (from whose breakage the disaster originated) paper in hand was lower than the standard set by the law. Prosecutor Walter Cotugno then asks: “Did you check that the tests carried out were sufficient?”. Brencich: «No, but they couldn’t do more because the core drilling would have damaged the structures (that was the only system that allowed them to really observe how corroded the cables of the main pylons were, being protected by a concrete armor that made us invisible from the outside, ed.)”.

“My concern? Generic”

Much of the discussion then turns to the definition of a “20% drop” in the thickness of the strands inside the tie rods, indicated by Aspi in the annexes to his restoration plan. And the teacher responds by alternating considerations on the merits with other more methodological digressions, a plot that he uses with a certain frequency. He defines that 20% as “an average”, reiterating that not all cables were thinned in the same way, and yet explains that a bridge still holds up in such a situation. Above all, they ask him to account for the formula “impressive degradation” that he used in an email sent to another member of the committee of which he was part, again referring to Morandi, a passage that was later removed from the official report compiled by the same committee.

And the judges’ doubt is always the same: because Brencich, who over the years had been very critical of the conditions of the work, and who, having to give the green light to a restyling of Autostrade, defined the viaduct as being marked by widespread damage, no expense was spent to stop traffic although in the presence of very worrying data in the eyes of the prosecutors and provided by the manager himself? «The use of the impressive attribute – he explains again – was a general comment, disconnected from numbers and calculations. I felt like writing it, but it didn’t add anything specific.” The prosecutor again: «You said that if the calculations were ok there was no need to worry, but the math didn’t add up there (for some segments of the Bridge described by the manager the safety coefficients were below the values ​​imposed by the law, ed.) . Why didn’t you say anything?”.

Brencich tries to defend himself at the point: «The need for restructuring was determined precisely by the fact that some components were not in place; although the general calculation model could not suggest an immediate risk.” And again: «I was struck by seeing such degradation on an infrastructure that was fifty years old, which is why I used the formula “impressive”. I believe that the decision to close traffic should be made by the designer… and in any case if I had thought there was a real danger I would not have used such generic words, but rather a form of communication that left a clear and official trace, for example a certified e-mail. And I would have used completely different terms, such as “risk” and “danger”, and formally explained that safety for users was not guaranteed.”