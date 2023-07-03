Genoa – “Infrastructure checks? I think something has been done by Anas, I can’t think it hasn’t happened. And in any case, the then Minister of Transport Antonio Di Piero shared the outline of the agreement that we stipulated with Autostrade per l’Italia in 2007”.

Peter Ciucci he was president of Anas from 2006 to 2015, for a long time one of the most prominent public managers in Italy, recently brought back by Matteo Salvini and the centre-right government, who appointed him managing director of the company in charge of (re)designing and building the bridge over the Strait of Messina.

Ciucci was heard for a long time as a witness during the trial on the Morandi massacre (43 victims on August 14, 2018 in the collapse of the viaduct on the A10) and answered questions in particular about relationship between the state and the concessionaire after the privatization of the network – which took place between 1999 and 2001 – and precisely on the agreement subsequently signed with Aspi which was to set strict safety parameters by focusing and favoring the inspection power of the public controller.

Inspectorates and long times

“Since 2006 – explains Ciucci – an internal inspectorate had been created, in theory intended for monitoring the concessionaire. Before there was the so-called ‘Highway Division’ which simultaneously performed the role of grantor and supervisor”. The Inspectorate itself, insists the public prosecutor Walter Cotugno, holder of the accusation, had to guarantee papers in hand “adequate levels of security”, bound to “high surveillance on infrastructures, inspections on compliance with and obligations of the manager”.

In the classroom is then shown one email exchange dating back to 2009. Vittorio Coletta, then manager of Anas who later moved to the Ministry, asks the manager of Autostrade Riccardo Mollo (now accused) to report him on the checks. And the latter reassures him by explaining that an extraordinary plan of checks has just been launched, of which he then communicates the outcome: Polcevera, according to Aspi at that juncture, is healthy and if anything there are some (small) problems in the Coronata gallery, which precedes it when coming from the west.

The prosecutor insists again: “After receiving such a dossier, did the State (that is, at that moment Anas, ed) move?”. Ciucci sketches: “I think something has been done, I can’t think they haven’t done it”.

The Phantom Division

The second not too comforting chapter concerns the failure to create a structure truly dedicated to the monitoring of bridges and complex works, even though a regulation since 2011 already provided for the organization.

“At the end of 2011 – Ciucci always explains – during the government of Mario Monti with Corrado Passera as Minister of Infrastructure, a decree established the birth of an autonomous agency, albeit internal to Anas, from the beginning of 2012. There were difficulties to create the structure: a first extension was triggered in March 2012, then in June, then in September, finally the whole operation was delegated to the Ministry (which would have fully absorbed the responsibility for supervising the concessionaire, ed)”.

After having gotten by on the material incisiveness of public inspections (“we had the right to do so, then we need to understand on the basis of the context how they could be done”), Ciucci still fixes a third nodal moment answering the questions of Pierluigi Ciaramella, defender of a ministerial official charged for the alleged omissions. “I never had perception or awareness of dangers on Morandi”.

The current managing director of the Strait of Messina Spa, Pietro Ciucci

The “feeling” of the minister

Above all, he provides a brief but sculpted statement when asked who participated in the preparatory meetings for the 2006 convention, which with hindsight seems to have nailed the State to the impossibility of really testing what was the condition of the works in Aspi’s hands . “Sometimes the minister took part in the preparatory meetings (di Pietro was the owner of the infrastructures at the time, ed): he wasn’t always there, but the fundamental lines of the agreement were shared by him. In this regard, I want to clarify that this feeling was perceived by me, there is no document that puts it in black and white”.





The tests on the Anas works are more in-depth

After Ciucci, who prefers not to make statements to journalists, it’s up to Vittorio Armani. It was he, Armani, CEO of Anas between 2015 and 2018 (later he was also at the top of Iren). And his deposition is relevant above all because he certifies how the checks carried out by Anas on the works that “directly” fell under his responsibility, were apparently more incisive than those carried out by Autostrade on the infrastructures managed under concession.

“There were and are two bridges similar to the Morandi (and in turn designed by Riccardo Morandi, ed) managed by us. And I understand that the checks were carried out with drilling and checks on the top of the pylons (the so-called ‘antenna’, from which the tie rods that support the deck or the road descend)”.





These are not irrelevant words since the absence of core samples, in the opinion of the experts, prevented Autostrade from discovering the advanced corrosion of the tie rods on the Morandi, as they were drowned in a concrete framework not visible from the outside. And the experts have always reiterated that precisely of the antenna (specifically of pylon 9) triggered the collapse almost 5 years ago.