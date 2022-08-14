Egle Possetti during the ceremony in memory of the victims of the Morandi collapse

Genoa – “Genoa does not forget. Genoa wants to grow. Genoa wants justice“. Mayor Marco Bucci he repeats the name of his wounded city three times, while the clouds cover the sky above the San Giorgio viaduct, where the Morandi collapsed, 4 years ago, swallowing 43 lives.

Remembrance day opened with a mass in the church of Certosa and closes with a sonata by Vivaldi and of the composition of the master Nevio Zanardi, in the clearing of Memory. But it is above all the words of Egle Possetti that resonate.

The spokesperson for the relatives of the victims once again lashes the state, the institutions and their contradictions with his composure, but without discounts. The agreement that brought 8 billion into the coffers of Atlantia’s shareholders for the sale of Aspi defines a shame of the State.

Remember how the proposed law on the recognition of victimsof neglect has been swallowed up by the quicksand of the government crisis. And he asks the next Parliament to take it upon himself. A request also reiterated, in their speeches, by the president of the region Giovanni Toti and by the Minister of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini.

“We are disillusioned but we hope that someone will surprise us”, says Possetti, his voice broken by emotion. “By dint of observing minutes of silence we have put together years of shame. Enough, let’s shed some light and open the windows on this country: may politics truly become an activity for the polis and for our land “.

And then there is the request to finally realize the memorial of the tragedy“That it is up to date with the truth of the process. “A process to which everyone refers, for that vital need for a truth about the collapse.

“It’s the first thing to do, not out of anger or revenge, but because it’s necessary,” says Toti. “I hope that the process can take place without delaythe ministry’s choice to become a civil party demonstrates the will to shed full light on an unacceptable tragedy “, confirms Minister Giovannini.

At 11.36, the time when Morandi collapsed, the cry of the harbor sirens and ambulances. The sound of the bells covers everything. Another time. On the new bridge, up there, the cars run towards the coast or towards Genoa, towards life.