Ponte Morandi, Mion: “What should I have done, an internal war?”

Gianni Mionthe man of Benettons who managed the accounts, goes back to talking about the collapse of the Morandi Bridge after his deposition about the tragedy in which he admitted that he knew about the risk collapse since 2010. But even that said nothing. “I had already said it – explains Mion to Repubblica – already during the investigations, I just repeated the concept. And in that meeting they didn’t explain to us that the bridge was about to come down. Nobody told us which was at risk of collapse. In a meeting they told me about a design flaw. He created doubts about whether the bridge could stay up. But we all thought that i check our Spea technicians did them, then it turned out later how they were carrying out the investigations. We didn’t know then everything that came out after”. Sui family members of the victims who are now accusing him says: “They are right. But what was I supposed to do, a internal battle?”. Mion doesn’t seem to worry too much about the possibility of ending up under investigation. “Here I am, they decide. They do as they see fit.”

Mion returns to criticize his former employers: “I – the manager continues to Repubblica – I said immediately after the collapse that was necessary to apologize, it would have been very important to do so. And there too CEO Castellucci was wrong. I was disheartened in the face of everything that was coming out in the newspapers”. While on dividends “not that they spit on it. But all budgets are in the light of the sun, there is nothing secret. And it’s not that they hadn’t made the new dividend bridge. What Autostrade is doing now, everyone checks and inspections, we could have done it very well. But he was a field too difficult for us. We were self-referential and unprepared to handle it. Autostrade is now carrying out inspections, but I hope that the state and public administrations will check”.

