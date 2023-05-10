Genoa. “The tests to verify the tightness of the top of the Morandi piles? They were never carried out because Autostrade did not want to apply traffic restrictions on the viaduct”. The deposition of is very heavy Fabio Brancaleoni at the trial for the collapse of the Morandi bridge and for the death of 43 people for which 58 people are accused. The engineer and university professor, technical director of Edin, the company chosen by Aspi in 2015 and 2016 for advice on the state of the bridge that would have integrated the retrofitting project, told how, when asked to carry out further investigations on the viaduct’s seal, he had met with the rejection of Autostade’s management.

“Analyzing the reflectometric tests on the viaduct stays – Brancaleoni explained – I advised the concessionary company to carry out further analyzes on the top of pile 9 to analyze the actual state of concrete and steel. But when I communicated it to the company during the meeting, they replied that the Genoa management would in no way authorize traffic restrictions to proceed with the tests”. Brancaleoni also explained that he worked for a year and a half in close contact with Autostrade ma di how relations between Edin and Aspi were then interrupted following the presentation of a “draft” report in which he recommended extending the checks on the condition of the bridge not only to the stays “but also to the deck”.

“Did I find Autostrade’s behavior normal? Absolutely not”. And again Brancaleoni who will continue his deposition tomorrow also told of the seismic tests carried out on the viaduct and which gave disarming results. “Those checks said that the seismic resistance of the bridge was three times lower than that envisaged by the standard. I pointed it out but it shows how these tests should be integrated and developed but Autostrade did not want to finish the assessment”.