Mattarella: “The responsibilities must be definitively ascertained and I hope that the work of the competent authorities will be carried out with the effectiveness and promptness necessary for any sense of justice”

The sirens of the port and the bells of the dioceses filled the minute of silence of the people present in the clearing of memory, the culminating moment of the commemoration ceremony for the 43 victims of Morandi Bridge.

At that very moment, accompanied by a long round of applause, 43 white roses were thrown into the Polcevera.

Six years have passed since the collapse of the Morandi bridge, which occurred on the morning of August 14, 2018 at 11:36. A date that Genoa will never forget: for those 43 victimsfor the displaced, for two destroyed neighborhoods but also because it brought to light the problem of infrastructure maintenance.

The maxi-trial is expected to resume on September 11th with the conclusion of the cross-examinations by the consultants of Aspi and Spea. There are 58 defendants. Between the first hearing held on July 7, 2022 and the last (July 16, 2024), 170 hearings were held. Among witnesses of the prosecutor and the defense, technical consultants of the prosecutor and the defense, experts and defendants, 324 people were heard. 16069 are the pages in which the trial hearings have been transcribed. These are important numbers that will not be forgotten tomorrow, for the commemoration organized in collaboration with the Committee for the Relatives of Victims of the Morandi Bridge.

The ceremony will begin at 9am when the mass officiated by the Archbishop of Genoa, Monsignor, will be celebrated in the parish church of San Bartolomeo della Certosa. Mark Pocket. The arrival of the participants of the walk in memory of the victims is expected at around 9:30 at the Radura della Memoria, with the mayors of Masone, Rossiglione and Campoligure and 43 children.

At 10.45, again in the Radura della Memoria, the ceremony in memory of the victims of the collapse began in the presence of the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucciof the imam Salah Hussein, of the prefect of Genoa Cinzia Torraco, of the interim governor of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana and of the deputy minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi, who will have the delegation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

At the entrance to the clearing, where the metal plate with the names of all the victims was placed, the wreaths of the President of the Republic, the Presidency of the Senate and the Council of Ministers and the relatives of the victims were placed.

Before the interventions of the authorities, the orchestra of the Theatre on stage Charles Felix performed the Requiescant in pace for three instruments: Guido Ghetti, solo oboe, Giovanni Battista Fabris, solo violin and Riccardo Agosti, solo cello all of the Carlo Felice. Following will go on stage Gianni Andreoli of the association “Noi per Voi Valle Stura Masone” with a representation of children who will bring some gifts to their relatives.

“I would like to join in the commemoration of the victims of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa. The images of that dramatic event belong to the collective memory of the Republic and recall the shared responsibility of ensuring freedom of movement and the absence of risks for all users, protecting the country’s infrastructure heritage. Responsibilities must be definitively ascertained and I hope that the work of the competent authorities will be carried out with the effectiveness and promptness necessary for any sense of justice: the timely process of reconstruction of the connection via the Genoa San Giorgio Bridge does not, in fact, constitute an extenuating circumstance for what happened”. The President of the Republic wrote this in a message to the Mayor of Genoa, Sergio Mattarella.

“On this day of mourning and remembrance – Mattarella wrote again in his message to Marco Bucci – the Republic expresses its closeness to the families of the 43 victims, together with a deep feeling of solidarity with the City”.

“Memory, rebirth, justice. Six years have passed since the catastrophe of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, which on August 14, 2018 shocked Genoa, Liguria and the entire nation. Today we honor the 43 victims of that tragedy and we embrace, in mind and heart, their families and loved ones. Today we all feel a little Genoese, children of a proud and proud city that was morally bent and physically broken in two, but which since then has also been able to get up and move forward”. This was stated by the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

“But that Bridge – he adds – reminds the nation of the many, too many, questions that still remain unanswered. Doing justice and identifying responsibilities for what happened, establishing once and for all guilt and omissions, is a moral duty, as well as a judicial one”.

“We renew our hope – the Prime Minister continues – that the judicial process can be concluded as soon as possible because Genoa, Liguria and Italy are waiting to know the procedural truth about what happened”. The Prime Minister also underlines how the Ligurian capital has been able to move forward.

“Genoa – adds Meloni – has been reborn, stronger and more stubborn than before. The Ponte San Giorgio, whose construction marked a model of efficiency, theinnovation and engineering capacity, is one of the most powerful symbols of this new course“.

Read also/ Lega, Vannacci: “The world upside down could transform into a political association” – Affaritaliani.it