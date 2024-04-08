Genoa – “I express my personal pain and that of the whole company for what happened and, certainly, there is no justification”. As' Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l'Italia, addressing the families of the 43 victims of the collapse of the Morandi bridge, at the end of the broadcast “Terrazza Incontra”, on Primocanale. “The apologies are mine, but also those of all the staff, knowing full well the responsibilities that a company that manages a public good has”, she added.

“What I would like to say is that society has changed profoundly and is investing in safety. I understand that sometimes closures are experienced only as “traffic”, but in reality – he underlined – every time we close we do so to ensure the safety of users on what is the busiest motorway system in Europe because we on average we have 65% more traffic than all of Europe”.

Tomasi then asked “trust from citizens and certainly of the relatives of the victims, although I realize that it is difficult with such significant pain. What we can demonstrate, and what we will guarantee, is that we will carry out all the necessary activities to be able to modernize the infrastructure. We will do this despite all the criticism we will receive because it is essential to invest in safety in Liguria but also throughout the country.”