Yesterday was not a day like any other for the citizens of Genoa, Liguria and all of Italy. Because August 14, 2018, therefore exactly six years agoour country had to deal with one of the greatest tragedies of recent years, if not the greatest: the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. Even today the numbers of that disaster echo in everyone’s memory: the collapse of pile 9 of the viaduct caused the death of 43 people between motorists in transit and AMIU workers at work in the ecological island below.

Six years after the collapse

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure also wanted to remember what happened six years ago. And in fact, on the anniversary of the Morandi Bridge Collapse a ceremony in memory of the victims was held in Genoa Clearing of Memory, an area below the new San Giorgio bridge, a symbolic place of commemoration and closeness also for families.

The Morandi Bridge Tragedy

The site, which includes 43 types of trees, includes a metal plate which bears the names of all the victims. At 11:36, the exact time the collapse occurred, a minute of silence was observed. Through an official note, the Mimit announced that the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi, with delegation representing the Government, He attended the commemorations by placing a wreath together with the city’s institutional officials.