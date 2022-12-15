More than four years have passed since that cursed August 14, 2018, when in the midst of a heavy storm the foundations of the Morandi Bridge of Genoa did not hold up causing the viaduct to collapse and causing the death of 43 people. Dozens of vehicles crashed together with the bridge, and we’re not just talking about cars: among the means of transport involved in the collapse there was also a truck. Why is it only being talked about now and why should a simple truck attract attention? Because that simple truck wasn’t, since it was carrying over 900 kilos of drugshash to be exact.

The news has come only in recent days and has emerged from an environmental interception of March 2020 by the carabinieri of the Gioia Tauro investigative unit, engaged in an anti-mafia investigation which led to the arrest of 63 people last Tuesday. The protagonists of the face-to-face chat are one of the bosses of the Bellocco clan of Rosarno, Francesco Benito Palaia, with precedents above all for drugs, and an affiliate of the same gang, Rosario Caminiti, a trusted man of the Bellocco family. According to the order of the investigating judge Vincenza Bellini, “in discussing future drug trafficking, Palaia referred to a refrigerated cargo filled with hashish and was involved in the sad event of the collapse of the Morandi bridge”. Just the same Palaia would have been in charge of recovering the cargowhich had escaped the eyes of the authorities: once the carcass of the vehicle was identified and transported to Calabria, a 50% division of the narcotic substance would have been sanctioned.

“Now, the only freighter that was among the ‘crashed’ on the Genoa bridge was driven by a Romanian driver who died a few days after the tragedy. The lawyer assisting the family, Verdesca Zain from Latina, says she knows nothing of the fate of the vehicle – tells Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands today – In short, history strange and grotesque. A truck of hashish that falls with the bridge and the carcass traveling through Italy, Genoa, Latina, Frosinone. For everyone it is a wreck, for the drug lords, who are waiting at the gate, a big deal. We are talking about millions of euros“.