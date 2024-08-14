6 years after the collapse of the Morandi bridgein Genoa today is the day of remembrance, dedicated to the commemoration of the 43 victims of the disaster of August 14, 2018. The Municipality of the Ligurian capital, together with the Committee of Relatives of Victims of the Morandi Bridge, is promoting some commemorative moments.

At 9:00, in the parish church of San Bartolomeo della Certosa, the Holy Mass officiated by the Archbishop of Genoa, Monsignor Marco Tasca, will be celebrated. At around 9:30, the arrival at the Radura della Memoria is expected of the participants in the walk in memory of the victims organized by the Association ‘Noi per Voi Valle Stura Masone’ with the mayors of Masone, Rossiglione and Campoligure. 43 children will be present and will bring a thought to the relatives of the victims.

At 10:45, at the Radura della Memoria, the Ceremony in memory of the victims of the collapse will begin in the presence of the Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, the Prefect of Genoa Cinzia Torraco, the interim President of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana and the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi with a delegation from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. At the entrance to the clearing, where the metal plate bearing the name of all the victims is located, the wreaths of the President of the Republic, the Presidency of the Senate, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the relatives of the victims will be placed.

At 11:36, the time of the collapse, a minute of silence will be observed and at the same time the sirens of the ships in the port and the bells of the entire diocese will be rung. The ceremony will close with the Elegy for three instruments performed by the musicians of the Teatro Carlo Felice. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the official Facebook page of the Comune di Genova-Genova Municipality.