Ponte Morandi, a former manager: “I told the truth, they wanted to kick me out”
After the heavy statements of the former manager Mion on the collapse of Morandi Bridge: “We knew gods risks“, comes a new confirmation from another former executive of the group Benettons. Indeed, in yesterday’s hearing, the Public Prosecutor’s Office – we read in Repubblica – cited as witnesses the drafters of a document who put the reasons for the tragedy cost the lives of 43 people: “Collapse of the Polcevera viaduct for delayed maintenance work“. It’s about those who worked at the time as Risk Manager inside Autostrade per l’Italia.
Read also: Benetton, 95 million coupons from the Northern Galaxy: Generali and Mediobanca
Read also: Ponte Morandi, the Mion “quibble” that risks blowing up the whole process
Robert Savehead of the Aspi risk unit from 2006 to 2016, says: “The CEO Giovanni Castellucci? With him it was not possible to talkI could not afford to say I didn’t agree” So much so that, he continues, “after having proposed a change to the method of compiling the Catalog of Risks that Castellucci didn’t like at all, I was transferred to a group company (Autostrade Tech, now Movyone) and shortly after I was told by a manager: “Do you realize that he was lucky? If there hadn’t been a job at Autostrade Tech I would have sent her away at Castellucci’s disposal”. The former managers are now starting to talk and the picture that is emerging is more and more worrying.
#Morandi #manager #spoke #risks #Castellucci #transfer
Leave a Reply