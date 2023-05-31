Ponte Morandi, a former manager: “I told the truth, they wanted to kick me out”

After the heavy statements of the former manager Mion on the collapse of Morandi Bridge: “We knew gods risks“, comes a new confirmation from another former executive of the group Benettons. Indeed, in yesterday’s hearing, the Public Prosecutor’s Office – we read in Repubblica – cited as witnesses the drafters of a document who put the reasons for the tragedy cost the lives of 43 people: “Collapse of the Polcevera viaduct for delayed maintenance work“. It’s about those who worked at the time as Risk Manager inside Autostrade per l’Italia.

Robert Savehead of the Aspi risk unit from 2006 to 2016, says: “The CEO Giovanni Castellucci? With him it was not possible to talkI could not afford to say I didn’t agree” So much so that, he continues, “after having proposed a change to the method of compiling the Catalog of Risks that Castellucci didn’t like at all, I was transferred to a group company (Autostrade Tech, now Movyone) and shortly after I was told by a manager: “Do you realize that he was lucky? If there hadn’t been a job at Autostrade Tech I would have sent her away at Castellucci’s disposal”. The former managers are now starting to talk and the picture that is emerging is more and more worrying.

