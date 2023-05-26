The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, learned yesterday about the “smooth functioning” of the works already carried out in the Framework of Priority Actions to Recover the Mar Menor during the last episode of rains that occurred in the area, sources from the Technical Office of the Mar Menor in a statement. The number two of the Ministry, together with the coordinator of the office, Francisca Baraza, met with the heads of the different units of the Ministry in the Region.

The president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Mario Urrea, indicated that the more than 60 retention systems installed in four mining boulevards slowed down the flows laden with sediments and waste. And the head of the Coastal Demarcation, Daniel Caballero, cited the effectiveness of the Los Urrutias pumping system built to prevent flooding. Morán analyzed the latest advances in the Action Framework, for which spending of 107.78 million euros has already been committed, 22.25% of the budget until 2026. 50.7 million, 10.47 million, have already been executed. % of global endowment.

The hydrological-forest restoration project in the Sierra Minera is in public information, which will intervene on 421 hectares and which foresees an investment of 18.37 million euros.

28 years of “degradation”



The Secretary of State toured El Llano del Beal with the socialist candidate for the presidency of the Community, who announced that, if he becomes president of the regional government, he will prepare and implement “an investment plan to restore and recover the Lesser Sea”. He did not advance figures or measurements. He also promised to “comply fully with the Law for the Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor, as well as to draw up the land management plan for the catchment basin.”

Vélez: «Voting for the PP and Vox is the same; the first does not comply with the Mar Menor law and the second wants to repeal it»

Vélez indicated that “the Popular Party is responsible for the situation in which the Mar Menor finds itself, since it has consented to its degradation for 28 years, and now the Government of López Miras does absolutely nothing to solve the problem.” In addition, he assured that “the Government of Spain is the only one that is acting for the recovery and conservation of the lagoon, making the largest investment in history in an ecosystem of the country: 484.7 million euros, of which have already been executed 49 million; 106 are committed, and there are another 148.7 million euros collected in the General State Budget for 2023 ».

«Voting for the PP and voting for Vox is the same, because the Popular Party does not comply with the law and Vox, for its part, wants to repeal it. The result is the same with both measures: continue letting the Mar Menor die”, he added. «We need a regional government that takes the Mar Menor seriously, fulfills its powers, assumes responsibilities and acts to solve the problem, and this will be a reality starting next Sunday. The PSOE is the only serious government alternative to advance the Region. The change is in the hands of citizens on May 28.

The head of Coasts points out the effectiveness of the water pumping system installed in the Los Urrutias area to prevent flooding

Vélez, who visited the Rambla del Beal together with Hugo Morán, highlighted “the investment that the Government of Spain is making in the hydrological-forest restoration project to reduce the risk of flooding and environmental improvement of the Ramblas Los Matildes, El Beal, La Carrasquilla and the Barranco de Ponce».

He added that the works were declared of general interest and that the project has two phases. Part of the first is executed, and the second will take place in the area closest to the mouth. “Three projects have been drafted that contemplate larger lamination and flood zones,” he said.