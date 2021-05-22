W.hat is happening right now? Despite a pandemic, despite a social life in a state of emergency, despite increasing emotional overheating and media excitement – the moral and ethical feeling of our society still seems to work in some places. That gives hope. To a better future. We owe this knowledge, among other things, to professional football, which, despite all the lockdown variants in society, never stopped production.

The season is nearing its finale. From a sporting point of view, almost all decisions have been made. As always, Bayern Munich became German champions. And Borussia Dortmund has won the DFB Cup. The only really surprising thing is that Schalke 04 has been relegated so without a word or phrase. At the European level, three out of four clubs from the English money machine, the Premier League, are represented in the finals. That too is hardly surprising. In summary: nothing new in the world of football. What is new, however, and this was particularly evident this season, is that most of the fans, who reflect a large part of society across all social classes, are not congruent with parts of their club and its staff. During the pandemic there was a lot of talk about the different bubbles in which our society splits up, which makes an understanding between these spheres no longer possible. Football now shows us that a society can also move closer together. Soap bubbles can be burst by removing the water from them.