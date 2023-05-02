Being a little girl, but the eldest among her siblings, Isabel Soler Luján (Murcia, 1973), sat down every night surrounded by her two twin sisters and her little brother, to listen very carefully to her mother, or one of her grandmothers, tell very “interesting, funny, easy to understand and moralizing” stories. She remembers that they left them reflecting on the message and learning that they hide. Over time, Soler discovered that the stories that starred in those nocturnal and unique family moments belong to the popular book ‘El conde Lucanor’, by Don Juan Manuel Infante de Castilla (1282-1348). In 2022 she decides to publish a selection of her favorite stories, under the title ‘Tales of a wise and interesting infant’ (Tirano banderas), in a simpler and more attractive format for the youngest.

From the narrative work of medieval Castilian literature written between 1331 and 1335 by Don Juan Manuel, Prince of Villena and grandson of King Ferdinand III of Castile, made up of more than fifty stories, the Murcian woman selects nine in particular and one introductory one to present. the figure of the infant. She writes them in verse and accompanies them with digital illustrations by María Torres Signes. In addition, at the end of each story she provides a QR code that, once scanned, takes the reader to a YouTube channel where Soler explains the story on video. “There are many children with reading difficulties and I want the stories to be accessible to all audiences,” she says.

to reflect



Soler Luján has been a social worker, for a long time, and a story therapist, since her training in 2020 with Lorenzo A. Hernández Pallarés, at the Ibero-American Association of Story Therapy. In the social services of the Murcia City Council, she works in the area of ​​child protection, generally with families “quite unstructured and with a lot of problems”, doing intervention, although she believes that the most correct thing would be to do prevention. That tries to work with the stories extracted from ‘El conde Lucanor’, who is considered “one of the first story therapists”, in the educational centers where she goes to present the book. She also conducts story therapy sessions between mothers and children. “Prevention is done, they are made to reflect and learn lessons with stories like ‘Two and a donkey’, where a father and his son are criticized by many people,” she explains.

‘Doña Truhana’, ‘The drowned by greed’, and Isabel Luján with a sword.



Maria Torres Signes





«The things you do / will never please everyone: / son, there will always be someone who does not like / what you do in this way. / So do what you think, / always and on every occasion / without letting yourself be influenced / by any opinion». These were the words of the father to the son after hearing comments from various people about his behavior and verifying that in none of the circumstances did they please everyone. This lesson is applicable to many situations. Today it serves, for example, to reflect on the messages and comments received on social networks, which we also work on ‘El canto del cuervo’”, Soler points out.

“Telling stories is an act of love,” he reflects. Through her experience, Soler has verified that the smallest of the house no longer know what it means when parents and grandparents tell them stories. «One of the most painful losses for me, in our society, is the loss of that habit of talking to our children, because we live in a fast-paced, busy society, and we don’t have time. It is much easier to put on the TV or give a tablet.

The author of the verse version of the tales of the infant considers that this is of great relevance in the Region of Murcia, since there are possibilities that part of his work was written in the castle of Molina Seca, current Molina de Segura. «He loved this land, he had the position of greatest advance of the kingdom, here. It is very important that our adolescents know this figure, that if he had been born in any other European place, he would be the pinnacle of world literature, “she notes.