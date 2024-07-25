Home page politics

From: Sigmund Gottlieb

Press Split

Saving the climate and the welfare state are often used as moral symbols. But the reality is more complex.

The renowned journalist and long-time editor-in-chief of Bayerischer Rundfunk, Sigmund Gottlieb, comments on current topics with a keen eye every week for IPPEN.MEDIA in his column “Gottlieb direct”. This column is about the moralists.

Morality is good and power is evil. That is of course not true. On the contrary, power and morality have a lot to do with each other. Morality is often used to push through certain issues. Morality as an instrument of power: Above all, saving the climate and preserving the welfare state are to be defended as symbols of good. Politicians responsible for these departments can always take credit for acting for the good of the people and wanting the best.

A finance minister who asks these moral ministries about finances is in a hopeless situation. He is attacking these positions of good with the logic of cold calculation. So we are seeing these days how the moralists are resorting to pure power politics to achieve their goals. We are all allies of the moralists because we benefit from the big welfare state’s bounty and we are already ecstatic at the term “climate policy”.

► Sigmund Gottlieb is one of the most renowned and experienced journalists in Germany. He was editor-in-chief from 1995 to 2017 and deputy television director at Bayerischer Rundfunk from 2001 to 2014. ► Gottlieb moderated the "Munich Round" as well as current Brennpunkt programs on Das Erste and was one of the most present commentators in the "Tagesthemen" on ARD. ► Gottlieb received several awards for his work, including the Bavarian Television Prize for reporting on the Kosovo War. Since 2005 he has been an honorary professor of journalism at the Amberg-Weiden University of Applied Sciences. He is also a member of the University and Foundation Council of the University of Passau and is an honorary senator of this university.

So remember: Morality and power often coincide, especially in the traffic light coalition. Taking a position against moralists is a difficult thing, because real moralists consider themselves to be responsible, and those who take a different position consider themselves to be immature.

Moralists like to misunderstand, moralists do not accept other opinions, moralists are intolerant. Let us beware of moralists! They preach morality and want power.