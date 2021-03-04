M.Oral, in recent years publications have been read mainly by philosophers and sociologists, who are considered conservative in the political spectrum and are the new religion. In a society that sees itself as enlightened and free of prejudice, the supposedly good disposition triumphs over the power of judgment, namely the ability to soberly discuss and solve complex problems without disqualifying those who think differently as ignorant, selfish or malicious. Morality degenerates to celebrate one’s own excellence. Those scolded in this way are held responsible for making moralistic arguments. A reproach that is often returned with little change. The questions are obvious: What is the difference between moralism and legitimate moral criticism? Are there different forms of moralistic rhetoric? Do certain branches of moral philosophy tend towards moralism?

A volume has now been published with essays that seek to answer these questions from a philosophical, political and psychological perspective. Current aspects of the moralism debate in the media and journalism, veganism, the level of management salaries, migration and refugees, and online media are also dealt with.

Lack of openness to the needs of others

The word “moralist” is ambiguous, and not only in political disputes is it seldom used in a neutral and disparaging way, unlike for a long time in English and French. In German, a moralist is someone who teaches others with a raised index finger what is required and, above all, what is forbidden. Fanaticism, hysteria, riding on principles, and terror of virtue are also popular accusations. But not only the form of the criticism is criticized: A moralist claims morality where it would be better to abstain from a moral judgment, since otherwise the freedom of individual decision would be threatened. Diet and meat consumption are morally neutral – at least a questionable claim that not only convinced vegetarians or vegans will contradict in view of factory farming.

But if there is only a dispute about whether there is a moral problem at all, as Oliver Hallich shows in his “explication proposal”, the already dazzling concept of moralism becomes blurred. “Then there is only justified or unjustified moral criticism, and every argument about moralism can from the outset be conducted as a content-related argument about the justification or justifiability of moral judgments. The problem of moralism disappears. ”But with this simple and elegant solution to an alleged pseudo-problem, it is overlooked, according to Hallich, that it is not generally absurd or eccentric opinions that are called moralistic, but the way in which these convictions are presented. It is not the judgment itself that is wrong, the justification is moralistic, for example when social conventions are elevated to moral obligations that everyone has to obey.