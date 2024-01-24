The sectors that support the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales (2006-2019) carry out this Wednesday (24) the third day of roadblocks and increased the obstruction points in the departments of Santa Cruz, Oruro and Potosí.

The protest calls for the resignation of the country's top magistrates, whose terms were extended after the postponement of judicial elections. In the first two days, the demonstrations were concentrated in the central region of Cochabamba, which connects the highways that link the east and west of the country.

In December, judges issued Constitutional Decision 1010/2023, which disqualifies Morales from running again for president on the basis that indefinite reelection is “not a human right.”

The state-owned Bolivian Highway Administration (ABC), in its trafficability report, reported that there are 14 roadblocks in the departments of Cochabamba (9), Oruro (2), Santa Cruz (2) and Potosí (1).

Blocking points

Early this morning, Morales supporters blocked the road between Santa Cruz and the southern city of Yacuiba, on the border with Argentina, one of the main routes for transporting heavy loads, local press reported.

Other groups announced that they would also establish themselves in the department of Tarija and the northern region of Potosí.

A police report said that this morning a group wanted to block a road in the Yungas region of La Paz, but the protest was rejected by residents of nearby towns because the protesters were not locals.

Due to the risk that protests could lead to violence, the Public Defender's Office recalled that the exercise of the right to peaceful protest must be guaranteed by the State and that security forces must adjust their actions to international standards on the use of force.

Judicial elections

The Bolivian Constitution in force since 2009 introduced popular vote election of the highest judicial authorities, with candidates pre-selected by Parliament.

The pre-selection process for the 2023 elections was paralyzed on two occasions due to measures ordered by the constitutional chambers.

In December, the Plurinational Constitutional Court (TCP) extended the mandate of judges from the country's main courts with the argument of avoiding a power vacuum and on an extraordinary basis until a new election was held.

The measure was rejected by Morales' opponents and supporters, who accused the government of instructing decisions and making political pacts with the Judiciary.

The Constitutional Court also ruled that presidential re-election in Bolivia is valid only once, so that Morales could not be a candidate in 2025, as he governed three times (2006-2009, 2010-2014 and 2015-2019).

President Luis Arce's government considers that what is motivating the blockades is Morales' interest in participating in a new election, and warned that the protest is causing daily losses of more than US$121 million.