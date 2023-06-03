In a world where we’ve already seen Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man sharing the screen thanks to Marvel’s multiverse, some might think that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” doesn’t have anything new anymore. to offer and that it is better to let the character rest. What a mistake! Sony Pictures brings back Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy to show that the spiderman universe It is much more than the story of Peter Parker with an extremely ambitious film in terms of animation.

Miles Morales’ odyssey through the Spider-Verse

The title of the tape makes it very clear. This is a journey through the Spider-Verse and the animation is very good at making us feel that adventure every time the characters go to another reality. The bet is extremely ambitious and it hardly feels overloaded, since the film is so well cared for that it exudes excellence with different styles (watercolors, strong lines, dimensionality, three-dimensionality, etc.) and always with the sensation of watching a comic in motion.

Miles Morales' greatest adventure begins in "Across the Spider-Verse." Photo: Sony Pictures

But it’s not all a shiny wrapper called the “multiverse.” This is also the story of a 15 year old boy who feels lonely and misunderstood having to deal with the secret of leading a double life of student and hero. This causes a complicated relationship with her parents and that is when the story becomes identifiable for both adults and children.

If the message of the first film was about the faith that we must maintain in ourselves to improve ourselves, the second brings to the table the theme of determination and how sometimes we must make decisions contrary to what the majority points out as the right thing to do. Thus, Miles’ story stands up to his great predecessors and retains the pure essence of the spider hero.

Gwen Stacy and Miguel O’Hara up to the challenge

SPOILERS FROM HERE. The tape starts and ends with Gwen Stacy for a clear reason: Miles is no longer the only protagonist. And it is that this is also a youthful love story in which the bond formed by both Spideys is not only key to advancing the plot, but also to prepare the prelude to the great outcome that will come in the next film.

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are the protagonists of the film. Photo: Sony Pictures

Miguel O’Hara Spider-man 2099 fulfills his role as the film’s antihero. In fact, even though he more or less plays an antagonistic role, it’s hard to call him a villain when his purposes (albeit self-righteous and complicated) are logical. Therefore, some might think that the Miles’ goal (to save his father) is a selfish and childish actas it endangers millions of more lives.

Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales become great enemies. Photo: Composition LR/ Sony Pictures

As to the stainthis is another of the characters that, although he proposes a lot of comedy in his introduction, finally ends up being the trigger of the whole problem and possibly the true big villain of the movie (Athough it does not seems). Definitely, this is going to be a more than complicated figure to beat in the next tape.

In short, “Spider-man: Through the Spider-Verse” is a film with beautiful and creative visuals that intelligently embellish a solid story that does not lose the Spider-Man style and excites by making the most of its universe.